Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Considered a pioneering media executive, Jamie Kellner passed away in California after a long battle with cancer.

As well as creating Fox and the WB networks, Jamie Kellner was also chairman and chief executive of Turner Broadcasting System and oversaw CNN, TNT and TBS. When he was part of Orion Entertainment Group, along with Lorne Michaels they bought the rights to original episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live; these were sold in syndication and cut into 30-minute episodes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “The lucrative partnership caught the attention of Rupert Murdoch and Barry Diller, who in the mid-1980s were plotting to launch an upstart broadcast network to rival the long-established “Big Three”: ABC, NBC and CBS. Kellner became the first president and chief operating officer of the Fox Broadcasting Co.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Kellner was born in Brooklyn in 1948 and grew up on Long Island. He was one of five children, and his father James was a Wall Street commodities broker. His mother Jean worked as a volunteer with the North Shore Hospital Auxiliary for more than three decades.

He went on to study marketing at Long Island University’s C.W. Post campus and in 1969, got into the CBS executive training programme. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Mentored by Hank Gillespie, he landed a job in the network’s program sales division and went with that unit when it was spun off as Viacom Enterprises, rising to become vp first-run programming, development and sales.

When he worked at Orion Pictures, they acquired Filmways in 1982, and Jamie Kellner oversaw the launch of Cagney & Lacey. When he was president of Orion Entertainment Group, Jamie Kellner was hired in 1986 by Rupert Murdoch and Barry Diller to develop a network at Fox to compete with CBS, NBC and ABC.