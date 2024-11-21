Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Labour MP and Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died at the age of 86.

The former politician’s family confirmed the news that he had died following a battle with Alzheimer’s. The family said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.

“He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery. John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving deputy prime minister.

His wife Pauline, and sons Johnathan and David, said that representing his hometown of Hull in parliament for 40 years between 1970 and 2010 was “his greatest honour”. They added: “We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.

“In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK. As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you.”

The former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman was one of the key figures in former Prime Minster Tony Blair’s cabinet, serving as his deputy from 1997 until 2007. He was also often seen as a conjoining link between Labour’s working class roots and the modernised, middle-class slant of the party heralded in by Blair.

Lord Prescott had sat in the upper House until July this year, stepping back due to health issues. Official records show that he had only spoken once in the chamber since suffering a stroke in 2019 and had also not voted since February 2023.

Speaking of his former deputy in a private letter in 2007, Blair said of Lord Prescott: “The completely unique Prescott blend of charm and brutality – made always more effective by the unpredictability of which would be predominant – got you through the decade, kept the government together and above all, gave me a lot of fun. I was lucky to have you as my deputy.”