Ken Reid, a Northern Ireland journalist and former political editor of UTV, has died at the age of 69 after a leukaemia battle.

Reid began his journalism career in 1977 at the News Letter before moving on to roles as sports editor and editor at the Sunday News. He later worked for the Cork Examiner before joining UTV in 1994. Over 27 years at UTV, he held senior editorial roles, most notably as political editor, where he interviewed seven British prime ministers as well as US Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

His family confirmed his death, as tributes poured in for the celebrated media figure.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill called him a “true giant in local journalism” and commending his courage in raising awareness of cancer during his battle with leukaemia. She said: “His strength and courage in the face of illness served as an inspiration to many,” she said. “We mourn the loss of a dear friend, and a remarkable man.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson described Reid as a “colossus in his field,” saying: “Ken managed to get to the heart of all the major political stories… whilst retaining the respect, admiration and affection of representatives from all political opinions.”

Former colleague Mike Nesbitt, now Northern Ireland’s Health Minister, said: “It is hard to put into words the sadness felt today by all of us who knew Ken. I will remember him not just as a friend and a long-standing colleague, but as one of the best journalists Northern Ireland has ever produced.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna praised Reid’s reassuring presence during pivotal moments in Northern Ireland’s history. “From the darkest days of the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement… he offered keen analysis with a comforting wit and easy charm, though he suffered no fools,” she said.

ITV director of news Michael Jermey hailed Reid as “a towering figure in broadcasting in Northern Ireland” and a “wonderful journalist.” He added, “Ken was supremely well-informed and shared his deep knowledge with UTV viewers across three remarkable decades.”

Chris Hagan, editor of news at UTV, described Reid as “the master of his craft” and “a brilliant role model who set standards.” He added, “When prime ministers talked about Northern Ireland, they talked to Ken. People tuned in because they trusted him.”

Born in Belfast, Reid made Ballymena his adopted home and was a devoted supporter of Cliftonville, Everton, and Ballymena Rugby Club. He was married to Liz and had three children—Gareth, Sarah, and Sophie—as well as grandchildren.

Earlier this year, Reid was awarded the Chancellor’s Medal by Queen’s University Belfast for his services to journalism. A university statement described him as “a man of compassion, modesty and fundamental decency… held in the highest regard by political parties on all sides, his professional colleagues, and the wider public.”