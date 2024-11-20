J Saul Kane: DJ and music producer known for Goal and Depth Charge, dies at 55

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

J Saul Kane, the English DJ known for his 1990 single Goal, has died at the age of 55.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in 1969, Kane’s career spanned decades, during which he worked under monikers such as The Octagon Man and Depth Charge. A trailblazer in electronic music, Kane gained recognition for his experimental use of samples, often pulling from cult films, including martial arts and Spaghetti Western classics.

In addition to his work as a producer and DJ, Kane founded two record labels, DC Recordings and Electron Industries. Among his notable releases was the 1990 single Goal, a tribute to the Brazil football team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have since flooded for him following his passing, although details of his cause of death remain undisclosed and no official statement has been released.

J Saul Kane, the English DJ known for his 1990 single Goal, has died at the age of 55. | Instagram

Fellow producer and DJ Erol Alkan wrote on his Instagram: “Sad to hear that J Saul Kane has passed away. His influence on me started in 1989 when I first heard those early Depth Charge singles and has stuck with me ever since. I first heard his single ‘Goal’ on Fantasy FM and it was a genuine WTF moment, I’d never heard a record like it up until then.

“Thru Depth Charge I discovered Vinyl Solution which remains one of my favourite labels, whilst in more recent times DC Recordings was a label I’d immediately gravitate to whenever there was a new release. His records were of a particular time but still sound fresh now, they were raw and full of character.”

“Sad news that thudding Dub Master J Saul Kane has left the building,” wrote The Soap Company on X (formerly Twitter). “Depth Charge & Octagon Man head honcho. His colossal slates were staples in our DJ sets in the ’90s. The man knew how to fill a floor…AND make it ripple. This was our fave. RIP Chief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan described Kane as “a true trailblazer gone way too soon,” while others praised his work as Depth Charge, noting it was “miles ahead of the game.” JD Twitch of Optimo (Espacio) hailed him as “an all-time great UK producer,” sharing audio of tracks Free-er Than Free (Octagon Man) and 1st 12” (Depth Charge), adding: “He made so many great records, but these two very early ones were just so far ahead of the pack at the time.”

Music website Dogs On Acid described Kane as “iconic” and “hugely influential from the mid-’80s onwards.” The site also praised DC Recordings as “one of the last small independents to survive as a going concern with full-time staff before it became impossible.”