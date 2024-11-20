Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan Hennessey, a veteran Canadian voice actor known for numerous cartoon characters, has died at the age of 82.

His family confirmed that he died peacefully at home in his sleep on Wednesday from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Hennessey’s career spanned decades, with his voice bringing life to iconic characters such as Chief Quimby on Inspector Gadget, George Raccoon on The Raccoons, Father Bear on Little Bear, and Braveheart Lion on The Care Bears. He also lent his voice to a variety of roles in RoboCop, Babar, Beetlejuice, and X-Men: The Animated Series, among many others.

In a heartfelt statement, his loved ones remembered him as “an incredible son, brother, husband, father, friend, and performer.”

They continued: “We are so touched by all those letting us know how he impacted them through his craft, from stage to voice acting and direction. We are warmed by the fact that he provided comfort to a generation of kids around the world by giving voice to beloved animated characters like Braveheart Lion and Father Bear, who were the personification of his kind and exuberant personality.

“That his contributions to voice acting and contagious spirit live on in perpetuity is a unique gift to those who greatly mourn his loss. He truly was the bravest heart we knew.”

Hennessey is survived by his wife Patricia and their two daughters, Skye and Eden. The family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.