Dennis Byron, a former drummer for the legendary music act The Bee Gees, has died at the age of 76.

Bryson’s death was confirmed just two days after the death of fellow former Bee Gees drummer Colin Petersen was announced. Bryson, who died on November 14, was confirmed to have passed by his Amen Corner bandmate Blue Weaver in a post on social media.

Weaver said: "I am lost for words at the moment. Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis’s wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know. This was such a shock.

"Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive."

The drummer, from Cardiff, began his career as part of the Welsh rock band Amen Corner, before joining the Bee Gees in 1973. He plays drums on some of the Gibb brothers’ biggest hits, including Stayin’ Alive and Night Fever.

The death Petersen, who played drums in the legendary band before Bryon’s arrival, was described as “very sudden” by Bee Gees production manager Gary Walker. In tribute, manager Greg Shaw added: “I’ve known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees.

“His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage. It was an honour to have called him my friend.”