A 24-year-old rugby player has been killed in a horror shark attack after jumping off a boat in New Zealand.

Jade Kahukore-Dixon, 24, jumped into the water off remote islands near New Zealand before he was savaged by the beast on Tuesday (19 November). Emergency crews rushed to the scene near Chatham Islands and Jade was rushed to hospital, where he died.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called around midday, following reports the man - who had been diving off a boat - had been critically injured. He was rushed to Chatham Island Hospital, but has since died."

His heartbroken dad Jacky Dixon hailed him as an "amazing boy" in an emotional tribute. He described how Jade had "loved fishing and diving" from an early age.

Jacky told Stuff: "I couldn’t believe it. I kept picturing him when he was little. I’m not going to have my son. He would do anything to protect his family. He was an amazing boy, a very much loved member of the family."

Jacky said his son would usually hold his breath and hide behind rocks on the sea floor if he spotted a shark while diving. He added: "Then he would try to sneak back to the boat before the sharks saw him. He’d do that every time." Jacky Dixon told the New Zealand news outlet he believed he had been killed by a great white shark.

Jacky told how Jade had narrowly escaped a shark attack four years ago after his foot got trapped. He said: "His mate was timing him and thought ‘nah he’s gone down there for too long’. His mate jumped in, swam down there and Jade's foot was stuck under a rock. He couldn’t get out and his mate freed his foot and got him up and saved his life."

Chatham Islands mayor Monique Croon said the community is in "total shock". Jade was listed as one of the outstanding young players in the Chatham Islands rugby squad in 2018.

She told Stuff: "He’s a local boy. He’s well-known, well-liked and this will be pretty devastating for our commercial divers. It’s the biggest risk - the biggest fear."