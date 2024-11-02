A man’s leg has been completely severed below the knee after he was attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 61-year-old man was surfing off Waiehu Beach Park on the island of Maui on Friday morning (1 November) when a shark bit him. Police officers who arrived at the scene first tried to control the bleeding with tourniquets.

His right leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” Maui County said in a statement. The man was alert while being treated on shore and then taken to Maui Memorial Medical Centre in critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man said he did not see the shark approach, authorities reported. The incident prompted officials to close the beach park.

A man’s leg has been completely severed below the knee after he was attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii. (Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images) | The Washington Post via Getty Images

Officials warned people to stay out of the water in the area. The public warning to stay out of the water for a mile in each direction of the incident will be in effect until at least noon on Saturday (2 November) local time. The warning will be extended if there is a shark sighting in the area.

Maui fire and ocean safety officials were patrolling the waters using rescue watercraft and a drone. State officials provided shark warning signs and helped with cordoning off the area.

There were no details provided on what kind of shark was involved. In June, well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore. The incident was reported by a caller who said they had seen a man suffering from what appeared to be shark bites. Perry had appeared as a pirate in Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Honolulu's Star Advertiser reported in 2011.