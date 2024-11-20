Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, paid tribute to actor Allan Svensson on Instagram.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden said: “Thanks for everything!" Allan Svensson was best known for playing mailman Gustav Svensson in the TV series Svensson, Svensson that was also made into a feature film.

In the 1970s, Allan Svensson studied at the Theatre Academy in Gothenburg and went on to appear in the SVT series ‘Hedebyborna’ and the musical ‘Singin in the rain’ at the private Oscarsteatern in Stockholm.

According to the Sweden Herald, “He has been part of the permanent ensemble at the Stockholm City Theatre, and has both acted and directed.

“When Allan Svensson turned 70, he declared that "Det susar i säven", which was staged at the Stockholm City Theatre in 1992, was a career highlight.”

Fans have been paying tribute to the actor on Facebook and one wrote: “Rest in peace Allan Svensson. You left us too soon,”whilst another wrote: “Yet another of my favs have passed away. Thanx for all the laughs and good times.”

Other fans have taken to Instagram to share their memories of Allan Svensson. One wrote: “As many roles as I have seen you play, always just as good. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace,” whilst another wrote: “Another one of our icons has fallen.”

Daniel Sallmander paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Allan was a fantastic actor, regognised and popular, but I was impressed by his directing work where he was a perfecdtionist at his fingertips and left nothing in the the script without trying a hundred different solutions.”

Allan Svensson’s daughter-in-law Linda van den Tempel told Expressen on Sunday that “He fell asleep quietly and peacefully. It was expected, he was sick with prostate cancer.”