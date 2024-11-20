Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to trailblazing West Coast rapper Saafir after his death at the age of 54 was announced.

The rapper, whose real name was Reggie Gibson, passed away on Tuesday, November 18. Fellow rapper Xzibit announced his death to the world with a touching social media post.

He said: “I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment. Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now.

“We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now. Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed.

“We love you Bro. REST IN POWER Saafir The Saucee Nomad.”

According to reports, Saafir had been plagued by health problems for years before his death. TMZ reports that he had a cancerous tumour removed from his spine, and also replied on the use of a wheelchair in the years before his death.

Gibson had been a member of the rap group Golden State Project alongside Xzibit, and fellow rapper Raz Kass. He also moved into acting, appearing in the 1993 film Menace II Society alongside Jada Pinkett.