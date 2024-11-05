Actor Jonathan Haze was best known for playing flower shop assistant Seymour in Roger Corman’s Little Shop of Horrors.

Hollywood star Jonathan Haze has passed away at his home at the age of 95. Jonathan Haze, who was the son of a jeweller, was born in Pittsburgh on April 1, 1929. After spending the summer acting in Connecticut, Jonathan Haze, who was born Jack Aaron Schachter, decided to hitchhike to Los Angeles. When he arrived there, he got a job pumping gas and it was there that he met Wyott Ordung, who introduced him to Roger Corman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roger Corman told Jonathan Haze that “There’s a part for you, a Mexican.But you’ll have to grow a mustache. You’ll also have to bring your own costumes, do your own stunts, and you won’t be paid overtime. You still want it?”

“He was billed as Jack Hayes in Monster From the Ocean Floor before settling on Jonathan Haze as his stage name. Meanwhile, he brought his friend, actor Dick Miller, to the filmmaker’s attention, and Miller would become a frequent co-star.”

Jonathan Haze recalled that he was paid $400 to play the part of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, which was produced and directed by Roger Corman. In May 2024, Roger Corman who helped launch the careers of the likes of James Cameron and Martin Scorsese, died at the age of 98.

Roger Corman’s daughter Catherine Corman said in a statement that her father had died at his home in Santa Monica in California on 9 May.

At a fan event in 2001, Jonathan Haze talked about his experience working on the movie Little Shop of Horrors and said: “All the interior scenes in the movie were done in two days, they were like 20-hour days, and then we went out on the streets and did three nights with a second unit, with a totally different crew. It was insane.” Jonathan Haze also said: “We were shooting actually on Skid Row, using real bums as extras. We would pay them 10 cents a walk-through.”

Jonathan Haze also worked with Roger Corman on The Beast With Million Eyes, Carnival Rock, Naked Paradise, Teenage Cave Man, The Premature Burial, The Terror and X: The Man With the X-Ray Eyes. When it came to his personal life, Jonathan was married to costume designer Roberta Keith, the couple wed in the mid 1960s and divorced in 1981.

Jonathan’s survivors include his daughters Rebecca and Deedee, grandchildren and a great-grandson.

What was Jonathan Haze’s cause of death?

According to reports, Jonathan Haze died of natural causes. His daughter Deedee paid tribute to her father on Instagram and wrote: “Jonathan Haze , Dad , Grandpa, Great grandpa, actor, family provider ... all around solid guy passed yesterday, day of the dead, peacefully in his home as per his wishes 🙏🏼💕🙏🏼 at 95. So hard to imagine this family without him . He leaves behind not only the family he raised an supported, me, my sister Rebecca , his grand kids Rocco , Andre an Ruby an his great grandchild Sonny but also fans and his legacy of film work ♥️he will be greatly missed . Love u dad 🙏🏼 cant thank you enough!”