Robert Sidaway starred alongside actors Willam Hartnell and Patrick Troughton who played Doctor Who in the early years of the show.

When Robert Sidaway first appeared on BBC’s Doctor Who, he starred as Avon in the 1966 story The Savages. In the Savages, Robert Sidaway appeared alongside Jackie Lane and Peter Purves who played the Time Lord’s companions Steven Taylor and Dodo. Peter Purves then went on to become a presenter on Blue Peter.

Robert Sidaway then appeared in the eight-part story The Invasion two years later and had a more prominent part. He played the role of Captain Jimmy Turner who helped defeat the Cybermen as they came out of the sewers of London.

Robert Sidaway was born in Wolverhampton on 24 January 1942 and attended Tettenhall College in Wolverhampton and Trent College in Long Eaton. He began his acting career at the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton and was only 16 years of age at the time.

Doctor Who actor Robert Sidaway, who starred in Crossroads, has died | Doctor Who Appreciation Society/Instagram

When it comes to his acting training, he attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, known as Lamda from 1960 t0 1962 and then secured roles in Number 10 at the Strand Theatre in 1967 and Ibsen’s The Wild Duck which was at the Criterion Theatre in 1970.

As well as appearing in Doctor Who, Robert Sidaway played the role of Oxford University lecturer Stuart Marshall in the ITV soap Crossroads. In Crossroads, his character Sttuart Marshall prevents the character of Diane Parker, played by Susan Hanson, from throwing herself off a bridge.

Robert Sidaway then became part of the writing team on the soap Crossroads and also co-wrote and produced the Channel 4 series The Optimist which ran from 1983 to 1985. He also produced BBC’s Best of British which ran from 1987 to 1994 and featured feature film clips.

Robert Sidaway also produced The World of Hammer for Channel 4 in 1994 and was joined by his son Ashley who co-wrote some episodes before also becoming a producer. The pair produced and scripted the 2019 documentary series Cult-Tastic: Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman.

Robert Sidaway was a producer on Rainbow with Bob Hoskins, The Piano Player with Dennis Hopper and Nouvelle-France, also titled Battle of the Brave, with Gérard Depardieu. Robert Sidaway also created and wrote the TV series Chuck the Eco Duck which was animated.

When it comes to his personal life, Robert Sidaway was married twice, his first wife was Maggide Don and his second wife was Sandra Miller, both marriages ended in divorce.