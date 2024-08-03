A mural of the former BBC newsreader which was part of a bigger mural in the presenter's home village of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, has also been painted over.

After Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, culture secretary Lisa Nandy has said that the 62-year old veteran should return his salary. She told Sky News at the Paris Olympics that “I think he ought to return his salary.”

“I think having been arrested on such serious charges all the way back in November, to continue to receive that salary all the way through until he resigned is wrong and it’s not a good use of taxpayers’ money.

“I think most people in the country will agree with that but whether he does that or not is up to him.”

A Doctor Who episode featuring ‘disgraced’ newsreader Huw Edwards has been removed from BBCiPlayer | Getty Images

It has now been revealed that the BBC has removed a Doctor Who episode featuring Huw Edwards form their iplayer, Variety has also reported that on accessing BBCiPlayer, “Variety discovered that the 2022 and 2023 dessert finals of “The Great British Menu,” where Edwards appeared as a judge, have also been removed.”

Fans are now calling for Huw Edwards’s cameo from James Bond’s Skyfall to be cut. One fan wrote: “So are they going to cut Huw Edwards out of Skyfall?” In the movie, Huw Edwards presents a news segment for the BBC on a fictional attack on MI6.

In the presenter’s home village of Llangennech in Carmarthenshire, Artist Steve Jenkins, 50, has painted over a mural of former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards. Cardiff council has also removed a plaque honouring him at Cardiff Castle.

Artist Steve Jenkins, who painted over the mural said: “I feel deeply saddened to have to remove it as the whole village loved it when it was first done.

"I was given the topic of the village to base the mural on and we thought it would be nice if Huw was included."

“The mural was in an underpass and Edwards had been to see it.

"It was lovely, he brought his mum along to see it and that's why this is such a bitter pill to swallow."