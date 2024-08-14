Watch more of our videos on Shots!

American model and actress Peggy Moffitt has died following a long illness.

Peggy Moffitt died in Beverly Hills on August 10 2024 following a long illness. The news was confirmed to Women's Wear Daily (WWD) by her son, Christopher Claxton on Tuesday.

Margaret Moffitt was born in Los Angeles, California on May 14 1940. She started her career as an actress and made her debut in the movie You're Never Too Young (1955) then went on to model in Paris. The actress married photographer William Claxton in 1959 and welcomed their only child Christopher in 1973. The couple stayed married until William died in 2008.

HOLLYWOOD - JANUARY 13:(l-r) Peggy Moffit and William Claxton pose with Anne Heche and husband Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon attend the M.A.C Cosmetices 'Beauty Icon Catherine Deneuve' held at the Chateau Marmont, in Hollywood on January 13, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The American actress and model was an icon in the 1960s and known for her signature Vidal Sassoon five-point haircut and heavy eye-liner makeup which defined the era. Vogue describes Peggy Moffitt as a “symbol of freedom and experimentation” during the sixties with her rebellious attitude.

In 1964 Peggy Moffitt collaborated with fashion designer Rudi Gernreich and modelled the ‘scandalous monokini’. The model was photographed by her husband William (Bill) Claxton, wearing a women’s topless swimsuit. The image caused outrage when it was published in WWD although it was never intended to be made, produced and sold commercially.

According to The Telegraph.France issued a ban on the swimsuit; the Pope declared it immoral and the Soviet government denounced it as a sign of “barbarism” and social “decay” which led to Peggy Moffitt receiving both marriage proposals and death threats.

American fashion model Peggy Moffitt on the deck of a cruise liner, 13th October 1965. (Photo by C. Woods/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Peggy continued to work with her husband and Rudi Gernreich for many years. In 1967 the trio produced ‘Basic Black’ which was considered to be the first fashion film.

In her later years Peggy reportedly lived in the Hollywood Hills where she decorated her walls with images shot by her husband and of her modelling era. She will be remembered for her signature look and her fashion rebellion through the 60s.

