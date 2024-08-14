Peggy Moffitt dead at 84: Model and actress known for iconic Vidal Sassoon haircut that defined an era
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peggy Moffitt died in Beverly Hills on August 10 2024 following a long illness. The news was confirmed to Women's Wear Daily (WWD) by her son, Christopher Claxton on Tuesday.
Margaret Moffitt was born in Los Angeles, California on May 14 1940. She started her career as an actress and made her debut in the movie You're Never Too Young (1955) then went on to model in Paris. The actress married photographer William Claxton in 1959 and welcomed their only child Christopher in 1973. The couple stayed married until William died in 2008.
The American actress and model was an icon in the 1960s and known for her signature Vidal Sassoon five-point haircut and heavy eye-liner makeup which defined the era. Vogue describes Peggy Moffitt as a “symbol of freedom and experimentation” during the sixties with her rebellious attitude.
In 1964 Peggy Moffitt collaborated with fashion designer Rudi Gernreich and modelled the ‘scandalous monokini’. The model was photographed by her husband William (Bill) Claxton, wearing a women’s topless swimsuit. The image caused outrage when it was published in WWD although it was never intended to be made, produced and sold commercially.
According to The Telegraph.France issued a ban on the swimsuit; the Pope declared it immoral and the Soviet government denounced it as a sign of “barbarism” and social “decay” which led to Peggy Moffitt receiving both marriage proposals and death threats.
Peggy continued to work with her husband and Rudi Gernreich for many years. In 1967 the trio produced ‘Basic Black’ which was considered to be the first fashion film.
In her later years Peggy reportedly lived in the Hollywood Hills where she decorated her walls with images shot by her husband and of her modelling era. She will be remembered for her signature look and her fashion rebellion through the 60s.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.