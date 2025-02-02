Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founder of weight loss company Slimming World has died at the age of 76.

Margaret Miles-Bramwell died this morning (February 2) surrounded by her family after she had “touched the hearts and changed the lives of millions of people”, the company said in a statement.

She founded Slimming World, which provides tailored food plans and weekly group sessions for weight management, in Alfreton, Derbyshire, in 1969. The company pioneered the first-ever NHS weight management referral scheme in 2000, allowing health professionals to refer overweight patients to Slimming World groups to manage their weight.

Ms Miles-Bramwell was made an OBE by Charles, then-prince of Wales, for her services to the health of the British public in 2009, the company’s 40th anniversary year.

Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE was the founder of Slimming World.

Speaking about her career after she received her royal honour, she said: “In the early days, in the sixties, there was some help around but it was the sort that used humiliation tactics. I really felt that we needed to treat overweight people with respect and courtesy and as adults and not as children who needed a slap or something. That was really what inspired me.”

Slimming World managing director Lisa Salmon said: “Margaret steered her ship in the way she lived her life – with a generous spirit, passionate conviction, a wicked (and rebellious!) sense of humour and a fierce belief in doing the right thing.

“Our job now is to continue to keep her legacy alive by doing the very same thing.”