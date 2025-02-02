Margaret Miles-Bramwell dies - Slimming World founder was 76 years old and surrounded by family
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Margaret Miles-Bramwell died this morning (February 2) surrounded by her family after she had “touched the hearts and changed the lives of millions of people”, the company said in a statement.
She founded Slimming World, which provides tailored food plans and weekly group sessions for weight management, in Alfreton, Derbyshire, in 1969. The company pioneered the first-ever NHS weight management referral scheme in 2000, allowing health professionals to refer overweight patients to Slimming World groups to manage their weight.
Ms Miles-Bramwell was made an OBE by Charles, then-prince of Wales, for her services to the health of the British public in 2009, the company’s 40th anniversary year.
Speaking about her career after she received her royal honour, she said: “In the early days, in the sixties, there was some help around but it was the sort that used humiliation tactics. I really felt that we needed to treat overweight people with respect and courtesy and as adults and not as children who needed a slap or something. That was really what inspired me.”
Slimming World managing director Lisa Salmon said: “Margaret steered her ship in the way she lived her life – with a generous spirit, passionate conviction, a wicked (and rebellious!) sense of humour and a fierce belief in doing the right thing.
“Our job now is to continue to keep her legacy alive by doing the very same thing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.