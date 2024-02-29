Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary Major League Baseball player Tim Wakefield’s widow Stacy Wakefield has passed away, only five months after the Boston Red Sox pitcher died in October 2023. Stacy Wakefield’s death was announced by the Red Sox in a press release on behalf of their family. The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece and aunt, Stacy passed away today at her home in Massachusetts.”

The statement went on to read that “She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts our beyond broke.” The family also wrote that “We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Tim Wakefield, who was known as a Red Sox Legend, passed away from brain cancer in October 2023 at the age of 57. His death was also announced by his team and the statement on social media read: “Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. “Wake embodied true goodness, a devoted husband, father and teammate, beloved broadcaster and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.”

A photo honouring former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield is displayed on the scoreboard during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

“Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna and the Wakefield family.”

As part of the Red Sox, the late pitcher Tim Wakefield helped his team win the World Series championship in 2004 and in 2007. When he notched his 200th win in September 2011, per ESPN, he was the oldest player in the MLB at the age of 45. Tim married Stacy in 2002 and the couple had two children together, Trevor and Brianna.