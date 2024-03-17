Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Harley, the frontman and force behind Cockney Rebel, has died “peacefully at home, with his family by his side” at the age of 73.

The rock band were best known for their hit Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), which went to number one in the UK charts in 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from his daughter Greta said: “We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and father has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side. The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren.

“Stephen. Steve. Dad. Grandar. Steve Harley. Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance. We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world, and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve.”

Harley wrote Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) which went to number one in February 1975, and sold more than 1.5m copied around the world. There had been tensions in the band Cockney Rebel by this time, and Harley revealed on BBC's The One Show in 2010 that the lyrics were directed at the band members, written in anger as they were demanding to write more, and he felt his songs were working best. The opening verse is "You've done it all / You've broken every code / And pulled the rebel to the floor / You spoiled the game / No matter what you say / For only metal, what a bore."

Harley continued writing and touring up to 2020.

In December, Harley said he was “fighting a nasty cancer” for which he was receiving treatment, but that “thankfully” he could still sing most evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on his official website on Christmas Eve, Harley wished his fans a “happy, healthy New Year” as he revealed his 2023 has been a “tale of two halves”.

He said the first half had been “often magical” as he got to play on stage in Europe with his band members, saying “out there, on the road, that’s where I come alive”. However, he said the later half had been “heartbreaking” as they had to cancel live show dates.

He added: “I’m fighting a nasty cancer. My oncologist is pleased with the treatment’s effects so far. It’s tiresome, and tiring. But the fight is on. And thankfully the cursed intruder is not affecting the voice. I sing and play most evenings.”

Harley was born in Deptford, south London in 1951, and due to a childhood illness, he spent almost four years in hospital between his childhood to his teenage days. He first worked as a trainee accountant and then a journalist for a number of regional publications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad