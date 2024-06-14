Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tommy Banks was a defender for both England and Bolton Wanderers and has been lauded as a legend for the northern team.

Former England and Bolton Wanderers defender Tommy Banks has died at the age of 94.

Banks is regarded as a legend at Bolton, having been part of the 1958 squad that won the FA Cup with the northern team. He won six caps for his country and debuted against the Soviet Union in the same year as his FA Cup success.

During his time at Bolton, he made 255 appearances at left-back before leaving the club in 1961. He moved to non-league teams Altrincham and later Bangor City.

Banks was diagnosed with dementia in 2022. His former team has paid tribute to the “club legend”, with Bolton Wanderers saying in a statement: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Bolton Wanderers are with Tommy’s family and friends.

“As a mark of respect, the club will lower the flags outside the Toughsheet Community Stadium to half-mast from tomorrow morning (Friday 14th June). Arrangements for Tommy's funeral will be communicated in due course.”

The England team also shared their condolences, saying in a post on X (formerly twitter): “We are saddened to hear that Tommy Banks has passed away aged 94.

“Tommy won six international caps and represented the #ThreeLions at the 1958 @FIFAWorldCup. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”