Courtenay Meredith: Ex-Welsh rugby star and ' one of world's greatest tight head props' dies aged 97

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
23 minutes ago
Courtenay Meredith was a prominent player for Wales in the 1950s.

Former Welsh rugby star Courtenay Meredith has died at the age of 97.

Meredith, who was known as ‘Iron Man’, was described as “one of the world’s greatest tight head props” by the Welsh Rugby Union. He was the last surviving member of the 1953 Wales team which famously beat New Zealand, which remains to be the team’s only win over the All Blacks in its history.

He was part of the Lions team which toured with South Africa in 1955, in which he played four tests. He was part of an all-Welsh front row during the tests alongside Billy William and Bryn Meredith during one test match, which was the last time an all-Welsh front row had been used until 2009.

In tribute, Welsh Rugby Union said: “The WRU passes on sincere condolences to the friends and families of Courtenay Meredith following his death.”

Tributes have poured in from fans. One said: “That is so sad. My late father & uncle used to tell us about him.” Another added: “No Welshman now remains who knows what it is like to beat the All Blacks in a Wales jersey.”

