Terry Allcock: Norwich City and football icon dies aged 88

A Norwich City legend has died at the age of 88.

Norwich City footballing legend and hall of fame inductee Terry Allcock has died at the age of 88 his family have confirmed.

A gifted attacking player, Allcock led the line for the Canaries between the years of 1958 and 1969 - during this time, he made 339 league appearances, scoring 106 goals along the way. He scored 127 goals for Norwich across all competitions - this tally makes him their second highest goal scorer of all time.

An avid cricketer, he also played as a wicket-keeper for Norfolk County Cricket between the years of 1959 and 1975. His appearances for Norfolk were few and far between, as football was always his main focus - nevertheless, he still played 36 matches for them during this time.

Outside of Norwich, he also played for Bolton Wanderers during his younger years. He made 31 appearances for the Trotters, finding the back of the net on nine occasions.

Norwich City issued a statement following Allcock’s passing on their official club website, which reads: “The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Terry Allcock on Monday night.

“Allcock was a key part of the memorable '59ers cup run, when City reached the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time, as a third division side. His goal against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane is fondly remembered by many supporters, while the underdog Canaries also claimed scalps such as Matt Busby's Manchester United and Sheffield United en route to the semi-final.

“His 11 years with the Canaries saw him make 339 appearances and score 106 goals, which put him second in the club's all time goal-scoring list at the time of his retirement. The '59ers cup run will always be talked about, but Allcock remained a huge part of the club long after his playing days at Norwich City, turning his hand to coaching until 1973.