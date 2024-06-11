Arsenal icon 'would love' Premier League return as star striker 'snubs' Manchester United & Chelsea
Euro 2024 is just around the corner, with the tournament being due to begin on Friday. Everyone is excited (or worried) to see how England will get on in Germany - but before then, let’s take a quick look at some transfer rumours in the Premier League today.
An Arsenal icon would reportedly ‘love’ a return to the Premier League in the future, despite being tied down to a club in Ligue 1 - meanwhile, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are staring disappointment in the face as one of their main transfer targets is set to sign a new contract at his current club. But who is it?
Patrick Vieira ‘would love’ Premier League return
Patrick Vieira could be set for another managerial stint in the Premier League - the current Strasbourg manager has expressed a desire to return to England’s top division in a recent interview.
Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Vieira said: “I would love to go back to the Premier League. It is the best league. It’s where you have the best coaches, the best players and it’s the most entertaining league. I would love to go back to the Premier League one day. The aim would be to manage one of the teams that I used to play for, to play Champions League football and try to win a title, that is my aim and drive.”
Benjamin Sesko set to snub Manchester United
Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have some bad news on the transfer front - one of their mutual summer targets, Benjamin Sesko, is set to snub the Premier League trio and sign a new deal at RB Leipzig, according to Mail Online.
Sesko scored 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga games this season, registering two assists along the way - additionally, he will play against England in the group stage of Euro 2024, representing his native Slovenia.