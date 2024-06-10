Let’s see how the Euro 2024 favourites have been performing in their pre-tournament friendlies.

Euro 2024 isn’t far away - the first game of the tournament, scheduled to be contested between hosts Germany and Scotland, will take place on Friday, June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The pre-tournament friendlies have produced a few shocks. Some of the Euros’ favourites have floundered, while less-favoured teams have flourished - let’s see how the big hitters got on.

France

Considered by many to be the favourites for Euro 2024, France have not set the world alight ahead of the competition. They effortlessly swept aside Luxembourg by a score of 3-0 in their first game, but were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Canada on Sunday.

While they looked solid, not allowing Canada to rattle off a single shot on target, their profligacy in front of goal may be a call for concern. Les Bleus may look to rely on their stoic defence at Euro 2024, rather than their attacking ranks.

Germany

The hosts of the tournament, Germany have likewise led an unremarkable campaign over their two pre-tournament friendlies. They first drew 0-0 with Ukraine last Monday despite dominating the proceedings.

On Friday, they squared off against Greece, going 1-0 down in the first half - however, thanks to goals from Premier League duo Kai Havertz and Pascal Gross, Die Mannschaft saved some face and won 2-1.

Spain

By far the standout team in their pre-tournament friendlies in this particular quartet, Spain picked up an impressive 5-0 win over Andorra on Wednesday - Mikel Oyarzabal scored a hattrick along the way.

The Spaniards followed this up with a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland. They fell behind after just two minutes - but goals from Pedri, Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Oyarzabal steadied the ship.

England

Suffice to say, England have done little to instil confidence in their supporters ahead of Euro 2024. Their first pre-tournament friendly, against Bosnia and Herzegovina, ended in a 3-0 win for the Three Lions - though several audiences believed the scoreline flattered them.