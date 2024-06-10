Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 holidays has announced holiday packages for holidaymakers wanting to watch or avoid Euro 2024 football matches

The month-long Euro 2024 football tournament kicks off on 14 June, and whether you are looking to dive into the excitement or escape it entirely Jet2holidays has unveiled the perfect hotels for you. It has announced the top European destinations where football lovers can go to soak up the thrilling atmosphere, offering holiday packages to these destinations.

If you prefer a peaceful getaway with no football in sight, Jet2holidays has that covered too. James Pieslak, General Manager Press Office, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Giving our customers choice, flexibility and fun is at the heart of what we do, ensuring there’s something for everyone. We want people to experience holidays that truly resonate with them, whether they’re cheering on their favourite football team or simply switching off and unwinding.

“For some, this summer holiday will be about having ample opportunity to get into the action with friends, and for some it’s having the ideal spot to watch the match with the family. Whether you want to embrace the football or want to get away from it all together, we have everything that customers need and have published this carefully compiled list of hotels to make it easier for customers to research and book.”

Jet2 holidays has announced holiday packages for holidaymakers wanting to watch or avoid Euro 2024 football matches. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Holiday packages to embrace the football fever

Listed below are holiday packages offered by Jet2holidays where you can enjoy the Euros 2024.

Canary Islands, Gran Canaria

4-star Don Gregory By Dunas, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 16th June. Price: £949 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Spain, Costa Blanca

3 star Marina Benidorm, 7 nights room-only departing from London Stansted on 25th June. Price: £739 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Bulgaria, Bourgas Area

3 star Grand Hotel Sunny Beach, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from London Stansted on 13th June. Price: £679 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey, Bodrum

3 star Istankoy Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 16th June. Price: £419 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Holiday packages to enjoy the football with family

Listed below are more family-friendly Euro 2024 experiences offered by Jet2holidays including a variety of hotels in a range of destinations including Cyprus, Majorca, or Fuerteventura.

Cyprus, Paphos

3+ star Mayfair Gardens, 7 nights half-board departing from Birmingham on 23rd January. Price: £719 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Balearics, Majorca

4 star Fergus Club Palmanova Park, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Birmingham on 27th June. Price: £879 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands, Fuerteventura

4 star Alua Village Fuerteventura, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Glasgow on 19th June. Price: £819 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Greece, Kos

4 star Egeo Easy Living Resort, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from East Midlands on 14th June.Price: £719 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 2 and 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Holiday packages to escape the football

Listed below are holiday packages for those looking for respite from the football frenzy.

Croatia, Split

4+ star Amadria Park Hotel Jure, 7 nights room-only departing from London Stansted on 25th June.Price: £889 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Italy, Tuscany

4 star Grand Hotel Francia And Quirinale, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 22nd June. Price: £849 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Cyprus, Paphos

5 star Almyra, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on 19th June. Price: £979 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Italy, Lake Garda

4 star Hotel Antico Borgo, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 3rd July. Price: £979 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Italy, Venetian Riviera