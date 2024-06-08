Gareth Southgate has finalised his 26-man England squad to compete at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate has caused a lot of debate after locking in his final 26-man England squad to compete at Euro 2024. The tournament is fast approaching and the manager was forced to make seven cuts from his initial group of 33 players — while some were expected, others have divided Three Lions fans.

Southgate’s ruthless decision-making saw James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish both omitted from his final England team. Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah have both missed out while Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford and Harry Maguire are also without a spot in Germany.

Maddison’s snub has arguably stirred up the most reaction from fans and professionals alike. The player himself took to social media with a lengthy statement to express his disappointment.

“Devastated doesn’t quite cut it,” the midfielder wrote. “Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set, which gave Gareth a decision to make. I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that.

“I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

Maddison left the England camp as soon as he found out he hadn’t made the final Euro 2024 squad. In the wake of Southgate’s divisive decision, Jimmy Bullard discussed the Tottenham Hotspur star missing out during his appearance on the Chris Moyles Show.

“Hang on, so he’s just walked out?” a surprised Bullard asked. He was then quizzed about his time during international call-ups and whether he would stick around to complete training, regardless of the manager’s decision. The ex-midfielder was selected for three England camps during his career but never made the final cut to actually take to the pitch.