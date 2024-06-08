Arsenal have been linked with a move for Michael Olise this summer.

A roundup of some of the latest Premier League transfer rumours ahead of the summer window.

Euro 2024 is fast approaching and while plenty of Premier League players will be focusing on pushing their countries as far as possible in the tournament, others are taking their well-earned breaks ahead of another thrilling season in England’s top flight.

The summer transfer window is also right around the corner and there are plenty of leads to follow before the market opens for business. The majority of Premier League clubs have already been linked with exciting new signings and there are plenty of rumours surrounding current players to dissect too.

As signing, departure and new deal talks circulate, we’ve cherry-picked a couple of the latest reports on the transfer rumour mill, let’s dive into them below.

Arsenal will accept ‘big offer’ for ‘top level’ star

Arsenal fell agonisingly short of another Premier League title and focus is now shifting to how they can modify and improve their current squad. They have their eyes firmly set on a few big transfer targets but some players have also been linked with exits.

One man who could be moved on is Eddie Nketiah, who has slipped drastically down the pecking order at the Emirates. Despite starting a number of games at the start of the season, the forward is now viewed as a fringe player and Football Insider reports that Arsenal are willing to accept a ‘big offer’ to part ways with him.

Nketiah is a highly-regarded player, who Mikel Arteta described as a ‘top level’ player but recent reports claim he is one of the most likely players to be moved on this summer.

Man United ‘open’ to discussing Fernandes deal

A lot of eyes will be on Manchester United this summer ahead of their largely speculated overhaul. The arrival of Jim Ratcliffe placed question marks over a lot of players’ heads last season and the upcoming transfer window will determine just how ruthless the business is going to be.

Several senior stars have been placed on the chopping block and it seems as though few players are guaranteed their spot in the squad next season. However, Football Insider has reported that United are ‘open’ to discussing new terms with Bruno Fernandes.