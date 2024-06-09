Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A fortune teller who uses asparagus to predict the future believes that the 58-year wait for England to win a major footballing tournament is about to come to an end.

England football fans: it’s coming home! At least, that is what a fortune teller has predicted after peering into the future of the tournament.

But rather than a crystal ball or even a Magic 8 Ball, Jemima Packington’s soothsaying abilities come in the form of asparagus spears - not quite reading tea lives, but who is anyone to judge if her practices work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bath, Somerset local revealed, the world’s first and currently only “asparamancer” revealed: "I have had lots of people asking me how England might do at the Euros so I have been analysing the spears very closely. And they (the asparagus spears) keep pointing to three words in particular - It's Coming Home.”

"England fans have every right to be positive and optimistic if the spears are anything to go by. The spears keep giving positive readings. England are going to do very well and I think we will see us winning it. Watch this space.”

When asked if the asparagus had any predictions for Scotland’s run in the competition, Packington responded: “no comment."

While the prospect of taking betting tips from the way asparagus falls to the ground, those quick to mock Packington might be interested to know her technique has been correct a number of times; the fortune teller correctly predicted Brexit, the Queen’s Death and The Sussexes leaving the Royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemima's technique of reading how the asparagus spears lay correctly predicted a return to politics for Nigel Farage and The Sussexes withdrawing from Royal duties (Credit: SWNS)

She even correctly predicted that Nigel Farage would return to politics, as the spears predicted a former leader would return to active politics, that the Middle East would reach a “breaking point” and that a public figure would be outed from profiting from illegal actions - which believers feel was a nod to former US president Donald Trump.

"I am usually about 75-90 per cent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year and think: 'Yep, that's happened, yep, that's happened.'

"Occasionally I get one slightly off, where I haven't quite read it correctly, but I'm never far off."