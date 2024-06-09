Euro 2024: Fortune teller predicts England to break major trophy drought after consulting asparagus spears
England football fans: it’s coming home! At least, that is what a fortune teller has predicted after peering into the future of the tournament.
But rather than a crystal ball or even a Magic 8 Ball, Jemima Packington’s soothsaying abilities come in the form of asparagus spears - not quite reading tea lives, but who is anyone to judge if her practices work?
The Bath, Somerset local revealed, the world’s first and currently only “asparamancer” revealed: "I have had lots of people asking me how England might do at the Euros so I have been analysing the spears very closely. And they (the asparagus spears) keep pointing to three words in particular - It's Coming Home.”
"England fans have every right to be positive and optimistic if the spears are anything to go by. The spears keep giving positive readings. England are going to do very well and I think we will see us winning it. Watch this space.”
When asked if the asparagus had any predictions for Scotland’s run in the competition, Packington responded: “no comment."
While the prospect of taking betting tips from the way asparagus falls to the ground, those quick to mock Packington might be interested to know her technique has been correct a number of times; the fortune teller correctly predicted Brexit, the Queen’s Death and The Sussexes leaving the Royal family.
She even correctly predicted that Nigel Farage would return to politics, as the spears predicted a former leader would return to active politics, that the Middle East would reach a “breaking point” and that a public figure would be outed from profiting from illegal actions - which believers feel was a nod to former US president Donald Trump.
"I am usually about 75-90 per cent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year and think: 'Yep, that's happened, yep, that's happened.'
"Occasionally I get one slightly off, where I haven't quite read it correctly, but I'm never far off."
Those wishing to attempt to predict their fortune through the use of asparagus spears might be interested to know Jemima uses fresh Worcestershire asparagus grown in the Vale of Evesham - the UK's main supplier of the vegetable.
