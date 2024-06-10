Newcastle United are in talks with an Arsenal target - meanwhile, Fulham have set an asking price for one of their star players.

Newcastle United have entered contract talks with a player who is linked with Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in a Fulham star - recently, the Cottagers have set an asking price for their key man.

Newcastle United enter contract renewal talks with Arsenal target Alexander Isak

Newcastle have entered contract talks with one of their star players - Alexander Isak - despite reported transfer interest from Arsenal, according to a report from Pete O’Rouke on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

As things stand, it seems unlikely that Isak will leave the Toon. He is believed to be ‘happy’ at the club and has expressed no desire to pursue no opportunities elsewhere - as such, Arsenal’s search for a new star striker continues.

Fulham set asking price for Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha has been coveted by several top clubs since his arrival at Craven Cottage - his passing ability, combined with his defensive nous, has made him an invaluable asset to Fulham over the past couple of seasons.

As such, it is no surprise that he is a target of both Manchester United and Bayern Munich this summer. Palhinha is thought to be ‘keen’ to move to greener pastures, but he will not come cheap - Fulham have slapped an asking price of £60 million on the Portuguese international’s head, according to a report from the Metro.

