Some of these words are so popular they’ve been included in the Oxford English dictionary

Language is a wonderful thing; always adapting to reflect modern life and changes in culture, politics, technology and more. As such, every year new words are added to the dictionary. Some new words are created, however, by mixing together parts of two or more words which are already in existence. These words are called portmanteaus - and the results are often humorous and entertaining as they bring together multiple meanings and unite them together.

Not sure what we mean? A common portmanteaus is any word with the suffix “oholic” or “aholic”. Originally part of the word “alcoholic”, which describes someone who was addicted to alcohol, it has since been adopted into popular culture to define people who are addicted to anything. Some examples include “workaholic”, “shopaholic” and “chocoholic”. These are all words which combine another word with the word “alcoholic” to express these extreme feelings.

The word portmanteau is a French word which describes a two-part suitcase. It in itself is a portmanteau as it combines the words “porte”, which means “to carry,” and “manteau”, which means “cloak.” A portmanteau word therefore holds or carries the meaning of two or more words, just like the suitcase. It’s different to a compound word, which is a word formed of two or more complete words, because it only takes part of each word to form a new one.

Portmanteaus words explained, and 14 best examples like podcast, Netflix and Pokemon.

Brexit

The word Brexit is a mix of the words “Britain” and “exit” and was introduced into the Oxford English dictionary in December 2016 in response to the vote where people decided if the UK stayed within the European Union. As we know, the Brexit vote took place in June 2016 and voters decided the country would leave the EU. The dictionary gives the definition of the word as: “the (proposed) withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, and the political process associated with it”.

Netflix

The word Netflix is thought to be a blend of the words “internet” and “flick”, with the word flick in this instance being a colloquial word used to refer to a film.

Podcast

The word podcast is a blend of the words “iPod” and “broadcast” as when these audio talk shows were first introduced they were available to play via iPods. The first podcasts were released in 2004, three years after the introduction of the first ever iPod.

Staycation

The word “staycation” is a blend of the words “stay” and “vacation”, the American term for “holiday”. There’s some disagreement about what exactly can be termed as a “staycation” in the UK as for some it is going anywhere within this country, but for others it is specifically staying within the town, city or village where you live.

Hangry

The word “hangry” is a mix of the words “hungry” and “angry” and is used to describe a person who is in a bad mood due to a lack of food.

Twerk

The word “twerk” is a combination of the words “twist” and “jerk” and is a popular dance move which involves moving your bottom in an exaggerated manner. It was widely seen after singer Miley Cyrus twerked with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, and has even been added to the Oxford English Dictionary in the same year. According to the people behind the dictionary, the move actually dates back to 1820.

Snark

The word “snark” is a blending of the words “snide” and “remark” and refers to mocking or sarcastic comments made by someone.

Listicle

The word “listicle” is a combination of the words “list” and “article” and is an article which is written in the form of a list. This article is, in fact, a listicle.

Pokemon

Pokemon is a hugely popular series of video games which led to the creation of a TV show, films and multiple forms of merchandise including toys and books. They’ve been loved by children and adults alike for almost 30 years, but the word itself is actually taken from two other words, “pocket” and “monster”. This makes sense because pokemon creatures are held within balls that trainers keep within their pockets.

Glitz

The word “glitz” is made up of the words “glamour” and “ritz”; glamour meaning an attractive quality or a luxurious and elegant appearance and ritz meaning an ostentatious or pretentious display. Therefore, something glitzy actually means something which is extravagant but superficial.

Meld

The word “meld” is a combination of the two words “melt” and “weld” and means that two things have been combined. It is a word which could be used to explain how portmanteaus are created.

Fortnight

The word “fortnight” is made up of the words “fourteen” and “night” and very literally describes the length of two weeks.

Guesstimate

The word “guesstimate” is a mix of the words “guess” and “estimate” and is used to describe an estimate made on the basis of a hunch rather than facts.

