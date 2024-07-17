Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mourners were ‘surprised’ when a funeral celebrant dressed up as Elvis Presley and sand rock and roll hits to the coffin.

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Elvis superfan was ‘returned to sender’ with a special King themed funeral, complete with celebrant in jumpsuit and quiff wig. Kim Jones' send off saw mourners dancing in the aisle and singing along to rock and roll hits.

Life-long Presley fan Kim, passed away aged 64 on May 14 due to kidney failure. Kim's sister Teresa Mullins, along with her brothers, had initially planned an Elvis tribute act to perform at her 65th birthday party but following her death they decided to arrange an 'upbeat' funeral instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officiating the one-of-a kind celebration of Kims life was Jay Belshaw who has worked as a funeral celebrant for 25 years. However, he says this particular funeral was 'a one off' as he had to wear a professional Elvis jumpsuit and wig.

The 40-year-old sang two of Elvis' greatest hits, 'Return to Sender' and 'The Wonder of You', at Forest Park Crematorium, Essex, last month.

Teresa kept the Elvis act a surprise from other friends and family attending and said many were left both laughing and crying throughout the joyful celebration of her sister's life. The 68-year-old from Maldon in Essex, said: "Elvis Presley was her favourite. Growing up she always wanted to watch Elvis on telly, he was her number one man.

Kennedy News and Media

"She knew all of the words to all his songs. She was quite a good singer as well. We used to take her to tribute shows at different theatres. She'd been a lifelong Elvis fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had Elvis handbags and an Elvis purse. She always told jokes and she was a bit of a comedian, she had such a great sense of humour. When we went to the funeral directors, we said we'd like someone a bit quirky and upbeat. We said we wanted upbeat songs and for everyone to get up and dance.

"Jay really got into it, he hired the suit and got a sound system. People were crying and laughing at the same time. We didn't tell anybody, it was only me and my brothers who knew that Elvis was going to be there.

"All the family and friends were so surprised, they kept saying 'I've never been to a funeral like it'. We were all singing and doing the rock and roll. It was very quirky. Afterwards, we even had Elvis music while she was being buried.

"It was sad but happy, it was a celebration of her life and just my sister to a tee. It was an amazing send off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kennedy News and Media

Kim caught tuberculosis meningitis when she was just 11 years old which left her with mild learning difficulties, but despite this she still lived a full and happy life. Her husband died in 2004 but the couple were together for 14 years and bonded over their love of rock and roll.

Towards the end of her life, she lived in sheltered accommodation which is now said to be much 'quieter' without her as she was the 'life and soul of the party'. Teresa, who works as a school cook, said: "My sister was always a happy-go-lucky woman. She was always upbeat.

"She was never doom or gloom or thought 'poor me'. She was a very caring, giving person with such a lovely nature. She used to love going to fruit machines and talking to everybody.

"Everybody knew her and she would always be saying hello. She'd tell you a joke or sing you a song. She was a very happy person. Her husband was a big rock and roll fan as well. Where she lived, they said it's very quiet now as she was just the life and soul of the party."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dad-of-three Jay performed 'Return to Sender' in the middle of the service and 'The Wonder of You' as the final song to close the ceremony. Jay, from Hornchurch, Essex, said: "I hired the Elvis outfit. It was a professional Elvis jumpsuit with a wig. I had a few problems styling the wig but we got there in the end.

"They asked me to sing a couple of songs, 'Return to Sender' and 'The Wonder of You'. I practised the songs at home and got everything ready for the service. I've always done whatever I can to make sure someone has a good send off.

"It's a memory for the family. It's not your normal funeral but hopefully they'll always have a smile when they think of Kim's send off. Over the years I've had similar requests but generally this was a bit of a one off. It just shows people it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom.

"Kim passed away and was full of life and loved her Elvis. She wasn't a doom and gloom person in life so she'd have wanted her send off to reflect that. If somebody had a particular interest then you should celebrate that on the day of the funeral. Little things and personal details really make it."