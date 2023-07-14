Zoe Coles, 36, said she had to quit her job at Wetherspoons in England because of her Welsh accent.

An English woman claims she woke up with a Welsh accent despite never visiting the country, and now can't get rid of it.

Zoe Coles, 36, says she developed the new accent overnight six weeks ago and thought it would eventually wear off. However it still hasn't and the mum-of-two is often asked if she's from Cardiff - when she actually lives in Stamford, in Lincolnshire.

Zoe has also said that she's never been able to do a Welsh accent or roll her R's - until now. But now gets "anxious" when leaving the house as she feels like she "doesn't fit in anymore" because of her new voice. She is now appealing for medical help to try and "cure" her baffling condition.

Zoe said: "I'll be about to go into the shops and I get anxious because I don't fit in around here anymore - we're not in Wales. I got stopped in Tesco a couple of weeks ago and a man told me he could fall asleep listening to my accent.

"I had to tell him that I woke up with it and it wasn't my accent and he laughed it off. Because they've never heard of this, they stare.

"I've never been to Wales, I've never able to roll my R's, I've never been able to put on an accent and it's crazy. People ask me where I'm from and they start guessing Cardiff or Bristol and I'm not from anywhere - I'm from Lincolnshire."

Zoe Coles, 36, from Stamford, in Lincolnshire, woke up one morning with a Cardiff accent. Credit: SWNS

Before her voice, changed, Zoe worked as a bartender at a Wetherspoons pub but because of her accent, she's had to quit her job.

Zoe, who is mum to Zak, 16, and Brooke, 11, said: "I didn't want to go in with my new accent because the regulars would be saying I'm having them on. And when people would get drunk, I knew I would be a target.

"I tried to drive to work one day and I just had a massive anxiety attack and I just couldn't go in. I thought it was best to leave and then I can always go back when I'm ready."

Zoe was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a condition where there is a problem with how the brain sends and receives signals in January 2022. Because of this, Zoe often has ticks, memory problems, slurred speech and chronic pain in her legs.

Zoe and fiance Lee. Credit: SWNS

But now she thinks she has Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS) - a rare condition where people develop speech patterns that are perceived as a foreign accent.

Less than 107 people in the world are believed to have had FAS since 1907 and Zoe has been struggling to find any information on the condition. Zoe, who is engaged to fiancé Lee, 39, said: "I've been trying to ask my doctor for more information but they just don't have any.

"I shouldn't have to Google the condition for information about it - I should be told by my GP or a neurologist. Something is clearly going on in my brain.

Zoe has been posting videos of herself talking with a Welsh accent. Credit: SWNS

"I was meant to have a MRI scan but I was absolutely terrified and had a massive panic attack before it. But my GP won't re-book me one because they've said I don't need one as I've been diagnosed with FND. So they haven't even tested what's going on in my brain."

Now she is appealing for an expert or neurologist to come forward and help her find an answer, as she feels like 'nobody is concerned' about what has happened.

Zoe said: "Why is nobody concerned that I've woken up with a Welsh accent? Surely someone should be concerned - this is not normal.