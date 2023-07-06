Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died following a crash while they were riding their e-bikes in Ely, Cardiff in May

A procession of Rolls Royces and motorbikes, a plane towing a banner, and thousands of mourners wearing a sea of blue paid tribute to two teenage best friends on Thursday - whose tragic deaths sparked nights of rioting.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to two teenagers whose deaths sparked a riot in Cardiff. A joint service was held for best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15 at the Church of the Resurrection in Ely.

The funeral procession was led by around a dozen motorcycles, followed by nine Rolls Royce cars, four hearses and two stretch limousines.

The two boys, who were described as being "inseparable" since meeting in nursery, were buries together in the same grave. Before being buried, floral tributes reading 'best friends' and 'forever young' were placed beside their coffin.

The coffins of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans are carried into the Church of the Resurrection in Ely, Cardiff. (Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)

The teenagers died on the night of 22 May 2023, after being thrown from their e-bike. Minutes before the crash, Kyrees and Harvey were seen on CCTV being followed by a police van, however South Wales Police have denied that their officers were involved in the crash or were in attendance before the crash.

Their funeral had been managed by Cardiff City Council, as opposed to the local police force who are currently under investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) over the conduct of its officers on the night. Road closures took place, with local schools also shut as the council prepared for large crowds to gather.

Thousands gathered to pay tribute to the two teenagers, Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans. (Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)

The church was filled to capacity, with 1,200 people gathered to pay their respects to Kyrees and Harvey. At least 1,000 more people stood outside to watch the service on a TV screen.

In a eulogy to Harvey, his aunt Mandy spoke on behalf of his parents. He was described as a "protector" and a "class clown", adding that motocross and riding bikes was his "biggest love" which he shared with Kyrees.

She added: “His life was over too soon. He had so much more to give and learn. I’m glad to say that in the 15 years he was with us he did it his way.

“Our hearts are shattered. You and Kyrees did not deserve this. We love you forever and always.”

Harvey's girlfriend Ellie said: “Harvey was not only my best friend, but my soulmate. I love you forever.”

Mandy also spoke on behalf of Kyrees' family at the service. She described Kyrees as a "lovable" young boy with "so much more to give".

She concluded the eulogy for the two boys saying: “Kyrees and Harvey were inseparable from the minute they met in nursery. They should still be with us today.

“The only thing we can take from this is that Harvey and Kyrees are together. This isn’t goodbye, this is farewell for now.”