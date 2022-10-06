The video also shows the pooch enjoying a special birthday cake

One of the best things about birthdays is having a birthday party so you can celebrate with your friends and family .

Then there’s also the birthday cake and birthday presents to enjoy too.

It’s not just humans you deserve treats on their birthdays either, many people like to give their beloved pets something special on their birthday too as they’re part of the family.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that a video has gone viral on TikTok showing a dog preparing for her birthday party.

So, what exactly does the video show and how can you watch it?

Here’s what you need to know.

People have reacted with joy to a TikTok video showing a dog enjoying his birthday party.

What does the video show?

The heartwarming 18 second video shows a dog, named Mason, standing by the glass door of his home waiting for his puppy pals to arrive for his birthday party.

The video has the caption “My birthday is the 26th but we had a pawty (party) early”.

A further caption of “I told my friends to come by my pawty (party) around 5.30pm. Let’s see what time they get here” is written over the top of the video.

Mason’s friends are then seen arriving, and the pooches all react to each other in delight by wagging their tails; there’s Mako and Finn, Lula, and Arthur.

All five dogs are then seen posing for a photo with party hats on, and Mason is even presented with a special pet-friendly birthday cake topped with dog treats.

How can I watch the video?

The video was shared on a TikTok account called Hey It’s Mason . The account reveals that Mason is a six-year-old Brittany Labrador mix from Florida, United States.

The account has 47.5K followers and 3.6 million likes, and is full of videos of Mason enjoying other occasions such as National Dog Day and Easter.

How did people respond on TikTok?

People have responded with joy to the video, which has 3.1 million likes and 17.2K comments at the time of writing.

One person wrote “I never knew this is what I needed in my life, but this is exactly what I needed!!”

Another person said they also have a birthday party for their dog, but it’s a little bit different.

“I wish my pup liked other dogs but she doesn’t so we still have a bday (birthday) party but with humans only.”

One person said “this video makes me so happy” and many people also left comments wishing Mason a happy birthday.

How can I see even more pets on TikTok?

Animal accounts are popular on social media, as pet owners like to document what their cute creatures are up to.

