Fans of Johnny Depp have been left shaken after spotting his "rotten" teeth in photos.

The controversial film star, who was embroiled in high profile legal case with his ex-wife Amber Heard, returned to the limelight at Cannes Film Festival this week. His starring vehicle Jeanne du Barry, which is his first film role since 2020's Minamata, opened the French festival.

But fans have been left more than a little disturbed over the state of the Pirates of the Carribean actor's teeth in photos from the event. The state of his gnashers has been compared to that of his character Captain Jack Sparrow from the Disney films.

According to reports, Depp has previously boasted about his "rotten" teeth and detailed how he had a half finished root canal. The actor has a home in Somerset and recently spoke about how he likes the area as he can go into shops without being "crowded" for selfies.

"Rotting teeth"

Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival. Picture: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Social media users were quick to point out the state of Depp's gnashers as pictures of the actor from Cannes emerged online. He is attending the film festival in the south of France to promote his upcoming historical film Jeanne du Barry in which he plays the French monarch King Louis XV.

One person tweeted: "Stop posting pictures of Johnny Depp's teeth I am so scared". Another wrote: "Johnny Depp's teeth are crying out for help."

A user added: "I need a trigger warning for Johnny Depp’s teeth." One person said: "Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING."

Page Six reported that Johnny Depp has previously spoke of his pride over his decaying teeth. Speaking about the state of his chompers back in 1995, he said: "I’ve got loads of cavities, I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub.

"It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these.”

Why is Johnny Depp at Cannes?

The actor has made a rare public appearance to promote his comeback film Jeanne du Barry. Following its bow at the start of the Cannes Film Festival, the film receieved a standing ovation.

The movie is Depp’s first film since a jury last year largely sided with him in his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Part of Depp’s argument in that 2022 defamation trial was that he had lost work due to Heard’s allegations.

A UK court ruled against Depp when he sued The Sun for libel over an article in which he was dubbed a "wife beater" and found the claim was "substantially true". Depp's rapturous reception at the film festival in southern France comes just weeks after French actor Adèle Haenel, best known for he role in 2019's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, announced her retirement from the industry citing "complacency" over those accused of being sexual predators.