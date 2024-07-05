Larry the Downing Street cat sits at the door to number 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The UK officially has a new Prime Minister after Labour won the general election 2024.

Sir Keir Starmer has now officially been appointed as the new UK Prime Minister after an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace earlier this afternoon, following a Labour’s landslide victory overnight after the UK went to the polls yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s one thing that won’t change, however, and that’s the presence of Larry the cat. Larry has been a permanent resident on Downing Street since 2011. He was adopted him from Battersea Dogs and Cats home by then PM David Cameron, but he stayed behind when Cameron left in 2016. By then, Larry had settled in to his home on Downing Street and didn’t want to leave. He’d also won the hearts of the nation.

So, Larry decided that he would accept whoever came in to Number 10 and stay put. It’s no surprise, therefore, that Larry has been around for some of the most prominent moments in British politics n the last 13 years. With his privileged position, Larry can always be relied upon for a humourous take on political happenings - and so he’s become an internet sensation in his own right. He’s so important to Downing Street staff he’s been given the title of Chief Mouser.

The Downing Street website describes Larry’s duties as “greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences, and testing antique furniture for napping quality.” He has been Chief Mouser for five Prime Ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. He’s about to meet his sixth, Sir Keir Starmer.

How old is Larry the cat?

Larry the cat, who was born as a stray in 2007, is now 17-years-old. He was four when he was first adopted. In human years, this means Larry is now 84. But, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He remained very active on his X account, @Number10cat, all throughout the night as the general election 2024 results came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are Larry the cat’s best moments from the 2024 general election?

Here are Larry’s best X posts during the 2024 general election:

What are some of Larry the cat’s other best moments?

Here are some of Larry’s other best X posts from over the years:

Who owns Larry the cat?

Officially, Larry is owned by Downing Street staff, and they all help to look after him. No one person is solely responsible for him. Cameron explained during his final Prime Minister’s Questions in 2016 that Larry is a civil servant and not personal property, therefore he does not leave Downing Street after a change of premiership.