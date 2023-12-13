The shocking moment an OAP knocks another elderly man down with his mobility scooter - in a row over a pasty -

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the shocking moment a pensioner on a mobility scooter knocks down an elderly man - during a row about a pasty. The furious OAP was captured on camera wielding his walking stick as he launched into an angry tirade - as 'pasty wars' broke out on the streets of Devon.

Shocked witnesses say the man involved was being rude about missing out on the last baked treat - and took his anger out on those around him. He was then seen driving down the pavement before knocking into the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devon and Cornwall Police attended the scene and have appealed for witnessed after victims have yet come forward. Oakleigh Richards, 21, shot the video at 12pm yesterday (December 13) on Mill Street in Bideford, which has since gone viral after he posted it to social media.

The mother-of-one, who lives locally, said: "It all happened over someone having the last pasty and the man was being rude about it as he wanted it. He then started knocking people and then when I got my phone out and started recording this happened."

In the clip, the mobility scooter user can be seen holding his walking stick out while controlling his vehicle with the other hand. One person can be heard shouting: "I said, 'do you want help'."

Shocking moment a pensioner on a mobility scooter knocks down another elderly man during a row about a pasty in Devon. Picture: Oakleigh Richards / SWNS

The man then replies something inaudible and after driving his scooter forward, moments later, bumps into a man, making him fall over a sign. People can be heard shouting, as a woman grapples with the man to get the walking stick out of his hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman can be heard shouting: "You dare! You just knocked him over!". The man on the mobility scooter replied: "I didn't he just walked towards me." Shocked onlookers then help the fallen man to his feet.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were later able to identify the man involved. The mobility scooter was then seized, resulting in humorous scenes as one officer was forced to ride it back to the police station.

Devon and Cornwall Police took to social media to cover the report. They wrote: "Residents of Bideford may have seen this slightly unusual sight today! And while we are an equal opportunity employer, no, we currently don’t have any plans to launch mobility scooter patrols.

"We attended an incident early today, which is related to a video currently circulating on social media. This led to us seizing a mobility scooter which one of our officers then had to ride back to the station!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have identified the owner but all other parties had already left prior to our arrival. We don’t currently have any victims that have come forward to us. If you were involved in the incident and wish to report this to us, please call 101 and quote log number: 298 12.12.2023".