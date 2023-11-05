Heinz is showing its support for the 2023 Movember campaign by offering people the chance to get a limited edition seriously good mayo mo’ grooming kit

Heinz are supporting for the 2023 Movember campaign by launching a a limited edition seriously good mayo mo’ grooming kit - this is how to get yours. Photo by Heinz.

The month of the moustache is upon us again as the Movember campaign returns once again this November.

Every year, in support of the charity campaign, men are encouraged to ditch the razors for a full 30 days and grow out their facial hair, with the result being that they sport a moustache come the final day of the month, as the portmanteau word, which is a joining of the words moustache and November, suggests.

But, with the new look comes new challenges, and so Heinz mayonnaise is coming to the aid of mo-growers this November with the launch of its seriously good mayo mo’ grooming kit. The brand decided to create the limited edition kit after research found that mayo, and other sauces, getting in the moustance is one of the biggest challenges for ‘tache-growers.

Whether growing out their bumfluff for the first time, or a veteran of the process, over two-thirds (67%) of ‘tache-growers agree that growing-out and maintaining the popular upper-lip style is “hard work”, with food in the ‘tache the biggest pet peeve amongst mo’ bros (43%), regularly cramping their style.

In fact, almost half (41%) have trouble with keeping it well-groomed, but despite all the trials and tribulations of caring for a moustache, half of ‘tache-growers (49%) – and over two-thirds of Gen Z mo’-growers (61%) - believe that it makes them ‘look cool’ and helps them to stand out in a crowd (23%).

Heinz’s limited-edition kit includes everything from a bespoke Heinz-branded comb to the silkiest of beard oils and freshest of wipes, for immediate use after consumption of its mayonnaise, to ensure that even the messiest of mo’-growers make it through the month.

Heinz seriously good mayo mo’ grooming kit - how to get one

This isn’t something that you can buy in the shops. To be in for a chance of getting one of 40 free Heinz seriously good mayo mo’ Grooming Kits which are available, ‘tache-lovers can head to the Heinz website and enter your details into the prize draw. Entries are open now until 5pm on Wednesday 15 November 2023. Heinz are also pledging to donate £50 to men’s health charities for each kit given away.

November - what is it?

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. In support of the charity, men are asked to grow out their upper lip hair every November.