NationalWorld quiz: A coronation special ahead of the crowning of King Charles III

King Charles’ coronation ceremony will take place on Saturday 6 May

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
2 minutes ago
Test your knowledge on the King Charles' coronation with a special edition of the NationalWorld Friday Quiz.

Welcome to the weekly NationalWorld Friday quiz. This is a historic week for the country which will see the official crowning of King Charles III, so we've decided to base all 10 questions around Saturday's coronation.

If you've been keeping up with all the royal news on our dedicated coronation page then you'll most likely get a perfect score. If you want to brush up on your knowledge before taking the quiz, however, then we suggest visiting the page and reading some of the articles put together by our team this week.

As always, we'd love to know how many you got right so please share your scores with us on social media. Search ‘NationalWorld’ on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

