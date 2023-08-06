Official plans for the ambitious project first entered the spotlight in 2015 - but what has happened since?

A pedestrian and cycling bridge was planned for Central London - but what happened to it?

The ever-changing city of London is constantly seeing new transport links such as roads, trains and legislation around cars like ULEZ. But transport links in the capital are also reliant on bridges given the River Thames’ central span through the city.

So it isn’t an overstatement to say that it was a major talking point back in 2015 when it first emerged that there were plans to build a new bridge across the River Thames.

A preferred location was even selected a few years later as the plan was to connect Pimlico with the area of Nine Elms where new housing developments were going up.

It would have also been a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists only - one of only a few of its kind in the city of London.

So what happened? Years have passed by and the bridge development has not yet begun or officially been scrapped. NationalWorld explores the timeline of the planned bridge which never arrived.

Artisit impressions of the Nine Elms Pimlico bridge

Plans for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge are visible on websites belonging to Wandsworth Council and on the Nine Elms Vauxhall Partnership.

As early as 2015, artist impressions such as those here began to appear and were shared online to give a vision of what the bridge could look like.

Bystrup Architecture Design's plans were chosen by Wandsworth Council who collaborated with Robin Snell and Partners. The plans showed ideas for what would have then been the first dedicated pedestrian and cycling bridge in London. The spirals on either side of the bridge offered cyclists easy access to the bridge.

Erik Bystrup, speaking on behalf of the team at the time, said: “We are delighted to have this fantastic opportunity to design a new, modern piece of infrastructure for London.

"From the outset we wanted to design an elegant bridge that provided simple and uninhibited access for all, with minimal impact landings on each bank."

Fast forward to 2019, and a preferred location was identified for the bridge and announced by Wandsworth Council. The bridge would provide a link between Pimlico in central London and the area of Nine Elms where housing developments were centred.

The preferred location for the bridge

The bridge was planned to provide Londoners with greater access to 'homes, jobs, and leisure facilities.'

The bridge was planned to cross the river at Grovesnor Road riverbank on the north side of the Thames and at Kirtling Street near Battersea Power Station on the south side.

The hope was that by 2030, a whole new district could be created by the Thames here leading to 25,000 new jobs.

Robin Snell of Robin Snell and Partners and project team lead, said at the time: “After an extensive consultation and technical evaluation process we are delighted to be able to recommend a preferred location for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge to Wandsworth Council.”

“The new Bridge will be designed for pedestrians and cyclists to provide a safe, sustainable access route for all Londoners to access the new homes, jobs, leisure facilities and shops that are being created in Nine Elms and around Battersea Power Station.”

“If approved by the Scrutiny Committee we look forward to progressing to the next stage of the Design process, continuing to talk to Londoners about our plans and helping to deliver what will be a landmark new Bridge for London.”

It seems at this stage that plans were progressing well. £26 million in private funding was identified for the project and according to a feasibility study by Transport for London, the project would "pay for itself twice over in terms of reduced journey times and other benefits."

So what happened next?

An aerial illustration of where the bridge was planned to be

Architects Journal's search for answers here in 2020 digs up some answers. The plans were reportedly put on ice as Wandsworth Council began to rethink its options. Development was paused while 'rapidly changing travel choices were assessed'.

No timescale was put forward and plans to start construction in 2022 never materialised.

It would be remiss to not mention the Covid pandemic that the world was pulled into drastically changed the financial priorities of both businesses and authorities.

The project had well and truly gone quiet.

NationalWorld contacted Wandsworth Council and the Nine Elms Vauxhall Partnership for comment here.