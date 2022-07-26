The magician behind the TikTok account posts daily illusions for his fans to try and work out

A Tik Tok star who is known for stimulating - and confusing - the minds of internet users with his mind-boggling optical illusions has bewildered his followers with his latest video.

The image TikTok user Pasillision has shared seems very simple as all it asks is for viewers to look at a monochrome image and say word, or words, they see - but of course it’s not simple at all.

So, what does the optical illusion show, who is the Tik Tok user behind it, and what do you see?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where has the image come from?

While the original source of the image is not clear, TikTok personality pasillusion shared the illusion online.

So far the video, which was posted on Friday 22 July, has racked up 116 “likes” and 139 comments - and that number is still growing.

Pasillusion, whose real name is Pete Sciarrino, has 6458 followers and a total of 58.4K “likes” across all of his videos on this account.

His main TikTok account called pasmagic reveals that he is a 19 year old magician and content creator from San Diego, California.

On his main account, he has 4.6m followers and 35.6m “likes”.

Pasillusion is known on the social media platform Tik Tok for confusing and delighting his many viewers on a daily basis with a selection of illusions and magic tricks.

He describes his channel as “daily illusions and mind games”.

What does the video show?

Wearing his signature sunglasses, the magician showed the image of a black and white rectangle to his viewers.

He then invited people to let him know what they could see which word, or words, they could see written within the rectangle in the comments.

The word ‘close’ is clearly written in capital letters across the rectangle, but according to Sciarrino some people can see another word too.

He said: “What word do you see in this image? Many people see the word close but some people can see another hidden word.”

He added: “Let me know in the comments what you see.”

There are two words in this optical illusion from TikTok star PasIlusion. Close-up of the image.

What do Tik Tok users think the answer is?

TikTok users took to the comments section of Pete Sciarrino’s video to share their answers.

One person said they could see the word ‘fast’, but another argued they could see the word ‘flare’, and another was sure they could see the word ‘cap’.

What is the best way to see the second word?

If you’re struggling to see a second word in the image, the best thing to do is to get further away from the computer, tablet or phone screen you are using to view the image.

This should make things clearer for you, and a second word should be revealed.

What is the right answer?

The majority of people who commented on the Tik Tok video seem to be able to see the word ‘far’ alongside the word ‘close’.

One person has asked Sciarrino what the right answer is, but he is yet to respond.