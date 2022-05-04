Do you see a dark-haired woman or a face with a really wide jaw?

The image you see in this particular optical illusion can reveal a lot about your personality, depending on what you see first.

Optical illusions are created to deceive and mislead our brains to discover the way we think, and can tell us more about ourselves.

According to the video of the illusion, which was shared by the YouTube channel Bright Side, whatever image you see will say a lot about your personality type.

So, what do you see?

What is the image?

Here is the image that will reveal a lot about who you are and what kind of personality type you have.

What do you see?

What does it reveal about your personality type?

If you saw a dark-haired woman, the narrator of the video explained that you have “sharp observational skills and an eye for detail.

“Also, you’re a reserved and introverted person.”

The narrator added: “When you’re surrounded by too many people, you get tired real fast.

“People see you as the quiet and shy type.

“You do make it kinda hard for others to get to know you, but you genuinely enjoy your solitude and don’t feel lonely or rejected whatsoever.”

On the other hand, if the first thing you saw was a face with a really wide jaw area, you are more likely to neglect details and go for the big picture.

The narrator said: “You’re likely more on the extroverted side.

“Socialising, chatting and hanging out with your friends and acquaintances gives you energy instead of being draining like it would for an introvert.”

According to the narrator, you also prefer to solve problems by discussing them.

He added: “You have an easygoing and open personality. People often describe you as approachable and friendly.”