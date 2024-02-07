Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready to flip for joy as Pancake Day approaches! As we prepare to indulge in stacks of deliciousness, let's not forget to savour the lighter side of this delectable tradition.

Brace yourself for a battering of laughter with our curated collection of the best Pancake Day jokes. From puns that'll leave you in stitches to syrupy-sweet humour, these jokes are the perfect topping for your Pancake Day festivities.

So, grab your spatula, don your apron, and get ready to whisk away the seriousness as we serve up a plateful of pancake-inspired hilarity to make your celebration even more flipping fantastic!

Here are 39 pancake-based jokes to keep you chuckling all the way until Ash Wednesday: