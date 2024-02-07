Pancake Day jokes: 39 of the best Pancake Day jokes, funniest one liners and silly puns for kids and adults
Get ready to flip for joy as Pancake Day approaches! As we prepare to indulge in stacks of deliciousness, let's not forget to savour the lighter side of this delectable tradition.
Brace yourself for a battering of laughter with our curated collection of the best Pancake Day jokes. From puns that'll leave you in stitches to syrupy-sweet humour, these jokes are the perfect topping for your Pancake Day festivities.
So, grab your spatula, don your apron, and get ready to whisk away the seriousness as we serve up a plateful of pancake-inspired hilarity to make your celebration even more flipping fantastic!
Here are 39 pancake-based jokes to keep you chuckling all the way until Ash Wednesday:
- Why does batter run away when you're making pancakes? Because the recipe says to crack the eggs and then beat it!
- Where do all the naughty pancakes go? Flipping Hell!
- What do bus drivers put on their morning pancakes? Traffic jam!
- I just made the world’s biggest pancake… Top that!
- Why wouldn't the pancake shut up? He couldn't stop waffling!
- How do elves eat their pancakes? In short stacks.
- Why didn't the waffle go to the pancake party? He was a square.
- Why did the pancake miss the bus? It was a choco-late pancake!
- Why do jedi always burn their pancakes? Because they won't turn over to the dark side.
- Why was the pancake arrested? For unwaffle activities.
- Did you hear what happened when the pancake got angry? He just flipped!
- What do you call a person who randomly steals French pancakes? A crepetomaniac!
- How did the pancake become the king? He usyruped the throne.
- Why are dolphins so good at making pancakes? They're great flippers!
- Having children is like making pancakes... The first one is always a trial run, but you make all the other ones better and don't drop any on the floor this time.
- Why didn't the pancake get the joke? It fell flat.
- What do you call someone who can't turn pancakes? A flip-flop!
- Why don't pancakes like horror movies? They give them the crêpes.
- What did the pancake say when the muffin complimented her? I’m flattered…
- What did one pancake say to the other when he left? See you on the flip side!
- Why couldn’t the teddy eat the pancake? He was stuffed.
- Can you believe it's Pancake Day today? You'd batter believe it!
- Blood is thicker than water, but maple syrup is thicker than blood. Therefore, pancakes are more important than family.
- What's a pancake's favourite skateboarding trick? A kick flip!
- What do cats like putting on their pancakes? Mice cream!
- Did you hear about the guy who didn't like people watching him eat pancakes? He always ate them syruptitiously.
- How do you make a pancake do what you want? Butter them up.
- What's the best thing you can put into a pancake? Your teeth!
- A pancake, a piece of toast, and a piece of bacon walk into a bar... They sit down and ask the waiter for a round of drinks. The waiter looks at them and says "Get out of my bar, we don't serve breakfast here."
- How do you bury a stack of pancakes? With a shrove-l!
- Why wouldn't the pancake go skydiving? He though it was too whisk-y.
- A man in a rush ordered a pancake in a restaurant. He asked the waiter, “Will it be long?” The waiter replied, “No, it’ll be round.”
- Went to a fusion restaurant and had pelican in a pancake. Tasted ok, but the bill was enormous.
- I can’t believe it’s Pancake Day... It's just crêped up on me!
- The best pancake topping? More pancakes!
- Why didn't the pancake get through on the X Factor? His singing was too flat.
- I don't know what to do with the leftover pancake mix... Should I throw it away or do you have a batter idea?
- What do you call a pancake after it does sit-ups? A waffle.
- What looks like half a pancake? The other half!
