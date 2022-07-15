This LEGO set should be awarded a Dundie for the Best Build Ever!

Fans of The Office will soon be able to build their own Dunder Mifflin branch.

LEGO will be releasing an impressive set inspired by the US version of the hit sitcom.

It will feature minifigures based on 15 of the show’s main characters and also come with countless accessories to “remind you of laugh-out-loud moments”.

It is part of the LEGO Ideas brand and was designed by Jaijai Lewis.

LEGO first teased the set yesterday (14 July) with a reference to the pilot episode.

The post read: “The thing about a practical joke is you have to know when to stop… too bad we’re just getting started.”

Here is all you need to know:

When is the set available to buy?

It will be released on 1 October 2022 in countries around the world, including the UK and USA.

The set will be exclusive to Walmart in the USA and through the LEGO Brand Retail internationally.

The Office LEGO set. Picture: LEGO Ideas

Can you pre-order it?

The set is available for pre-order in select locations already starting today (15 July) via both LEGO shop and online at Walmart in America.

How much will the set cost?

The price will vary depending on which location you are buying it from.

It is listed with a recomended retail price of:

US $119.99

CA $149.99

DE €119.99

UK £104.99

FR €119.99

DK 999DKK

EURO pricing varies by country.

Minifigures featured in The Office LEGO set. Picture: LEGO Ideas

How many pieces are in the set?

The LEGO Ideas The Office set will feature 1,164 pieces in total.

It also comes with 15 minifigures of main cast characters: Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin, plus a LEGO figure of Angela’s cat, Garbage.

There will also be a number of accessories including Jim’s teapot, letter and engagement ring for Pam; Michael’s screenplay, “Threat Level Midnight;” Dwight’s hidden weapons; Kevin’s pot of chili; and a stapler in gelatin.

Who created the set?

LEGO Ideas gives fans the chance to come up with their own sets and pitch them with the potential of being turned into real LEGO sets.

Previous examples include a set inspired by The Starry Night, the Vincent Van Gogh painting and the McCallister house from Home Alone.

Jaijai Lewis aka Lego The Office is the brain behind The Office set.

He originally submitted an idea in 2015, continuing to refine his set through iterations submitted in 2019 and 2020 before it was finally approved for production.

Jaijai said: “For me, it’s a show I go to for comfort. It’s hilarious, relatable and heartwarming.

“I’ve heard from thousands of supporters over the years that during moments of hardship, they will watch it to lift their spirits.

“Overall, I worked on this project for nearly seven years. I used behind-the scenes photos, set blueprints and re-watched the show as references for my designs.

“It was a lot of fun to recreate classic moments from the show over the years. Even after I hit 10,000 votes, I continued adding new features to improve the model.