Babbel has unveiled a list of the UK's most commonly mispronounced words from 2023, which includes everything from Kylie Minogue's comeback hit 'Padam Padam' to the fusion term 'Barbenheimer.'

Partnering with the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters (BIVR), a leading organisation for subtitling professionals, the language learning platform compiled the below list of the top 10 mispronounced words among everyday people, news presenters, public figures, and politicians.

Nepo baby [Neh-po Bay-bee]: Coined on social media, this term denotes children of celebrities who gained fame due to their parentage, such as Brooklyn Beckham.

Stone of Scone [Stown uhv skoon]: Amid increased Royal Family coverage, this term refers to a stone used in British monarch coronations, also known as the 'Stone of Destiny,' present during King Charles III’s Coronation in May 2023. Despite its resemblance to the word 'scone,' often debated in pronunciation, it's pronounced as 'skoon.'

Padam [Pad-dahm]: Popularised by Kylie Minogue in her song 'Padam Padam,' this onomatopoeic word represents the sound of a heartbeat. Despite its usage in a UK top 10 hit, confusion persists about its pronunciation and meaning, and it was embraced by the LGBTQ+ community as a versatile term.

Barbenheimer [Baa-buhn-hai-muh]: Derived from the films Barbie and Oppenheimer, released simultaneously in July, this term gained traction during a double feature event where viewers wore pink for Barbie and black for Oppenheimer, spawning memes and mispronunciations like Barbieheimer and Oppenbarbie.

Tom Wambsgans [Woms-gans]: Portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen, this character featured prominently in the acclaimed HBO series 'Succession' that concluded in May 2023.

Ozempic [Oh-zem-pick]: Surrounded by debates regarding its use and reported side effects, including the term 'Ozempic finger,' this medication initially for diabetes has gained attention as a weight loss aid among celebrities and influencers.

ULEZ [Yu-lez]: A term related to Ultra Low Emission Zones.

Bharat [Buh-ruht]: Coined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 meeting in September 2023, referring to the Indian subcontinent in Sanskrit.

Decels [Dee-Sell]: Abbreviation for 'decelerationists,' meaning individuals advocating for slowing technological advancements, particularly in discussions regarding artificial intelligence (AI).

