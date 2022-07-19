A hilarious video of two lads in a beer garden has gone viral, as viewers shared their delight in the revellers' misfortune.

The video was captured by CCTV footage at the Hare and Hounds pub in Tingley, Leeds on Monday (18 July).

As temperatures soared, the pair were enjoying drinks in the pub's beer garden with two companions.

As the ladies got up from the bench, the footage shows the bench falling backwards onto the unfortunate men - trapping them underneath.

The women ran over to their rescue while howling with laughter.

Thankfully, the pub-goers saw the funny side and gave permission for the Hare and Hounds to share the video with our sister title, the Yorkshire Evening Post.

It has since amassed more than 20,000 views and hundreds of comments.

One viewer said: "It's the little fist drop from blue shirt just before the table tips up that makes this. Impeccable timing."

Another added: "Can't stop laughing."