Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has conceded that the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat.

He told people to “apply common sense” and “depending on the nature of your journey and reason for it you might want to consider rearranging your day around it”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: “We’ve seen a considerable amount of travel disruption, we’re probably going to see the hottest day ever in the UK recorded today and infrastructure, much of it built in Victorian times, just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature – and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could, because the temperatures are so extreme.”

Asked if the transport system can cope with the weather, he said: “The simple answer at the moment is no.

“Where those tracks are 40 degrees in the air, on the ground that could be 50, 60, 70 and more. So you get a severe danger of tracks buckling, what we can’t have is trains running over those and a terrible derailing.