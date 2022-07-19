Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK and could still increase further.
A temperature of 40.2C was provisionally recorded at London Heathrow, the Met Office has said.
The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life.
The heat is causing disruption on transport networks, school closures and the risk of serious health impacts.
What is Tuesday’s weather forecast?
The Met Office has predicted possible highs of 41C in isolated areas on Tuesday - making the country hotter than Jamaica, the Maldives and Barbados.
Rachel Ayers, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “The temperature will be very hot throughout the day, before rising as high as 40C, maybe even 41C in isolated spots across England during the afternoon.
“This will make it the hottest day on record and the first time we have seen temperatures as high as 40C.”
Scotland and Wales could also see their hottest days on record.
Met Office says 40C ‘provisionally exceeded’ for first time in UK
Over 90,000 visits to heat exhaustion section on NHS website
There were 90,592 visits to the heat exhaustion and heatstroke section of the NHS website on Monday, as temperatures soared, equivalent to around 63 visits every minute.
In total there have been 284,772 visits to the web page over the past seven days from July 12-18, NHS Digital said.
Temperatures top 38.7C record
Kew Gardens, in west London, and Heathrow, west of London, both recorded temperatures of 38.8C, taking them over the 2019 high of 38.7C.
Met Office says it is provisionally the ‘hottest day on record’ in UK
The Met Office said:
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering parts of England issued for Wednesday
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering much of southern and eastern England has been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday.
The warning forecasts heavy showers, with downpours of between 20mm (0.8in) and 30mm (1.2in), and even up to 50mm (2in) in places, between 1pm and 9pm.
It stretches from Gloucester in Gloucestershire and Salisbury in Wiltshire in the west to Skegness in Lincolnshire and Sandwich in Kent in the east.
Highest recorded temperature was 35.1C at 10am
By 10am, the highest recorded temperature was 35.1C (95.2F) at Kew Gardens in west London, according to the Met Office.
Heathrow had reached 34.5C (94.1F), while St James’s Park in central London and Monks Wood in Cambridgeshire each saw temperatures of 34.3C (93.7F).
Transport Secretary: UK transport network cannot cope with heat
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has conceded that the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat.
He told people to “apply common sense” and “depending on the nature of your journey and reason for it you might want to consider rearranging your day around it”.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: “We’ve seen a considerable amount of travel disruption, we’re probably going to see the hottest day ever in the UK recorded today and infrastructure, much of it built in Victorian times, just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature – and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could, because the temperatures are so extreme.”
Asked if the transport system can cope with the weather, he said: “The simple answer at the moment is no.
“Where those tracks are 40 degrees in the air, on the ground that could be 50, 60, 70 and more. So you get a severe danger of tracks buckling, what we can’t have is trains running over those and a terrible derailing.
“We’ve got to be very cautious and conscious of that, which is why there’s reduced speeds on large parts of the network.”
Supreme Court closes to visitors
The Supreme Court has been closed to visitors due to the high temperatures and an air-conditioning fault.
A sign has been posted at the entrance to the building in central London explaining the problem.
A spokeswoman said hearings were being staged online and visitors could watch proceedings on the Supreme Court website.
Met Office: UK experienced 'warmest night on record’
The Met Office said provisional figures showed the UK experienced the warmest night on record from Monday into Tuesday.
In a tweet, the UK’s national weather service announced: “It has provisionally been the warmest night on record in the UK.
“Temperatures didn’t fall below 25C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9C, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990.”
A graphic accompanying the tweet showed the highest overnight minimum temperatures recorded were 24.5C in Aberporth, west Wales, 25.8C in Kenley, in the London Borough of Croydon, and 25.9C in Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
Network Rail: hottest railway track reached 62C on Monday
The hottest railway track reached 62C on Monday, Network Rail said.