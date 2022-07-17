An amber weather warning for heat has come into force

The first of two major heat warnings has come into force across large parts of England and Wales.

An amber alert is now in place, with a red weather warning coming in the next 24 hours for major cities like London and Manchester.

It is the first time that the Met Office has issued such an weather alert.

Temperatures have an 80 per cent chance of passing 40C in some places.

If you are wondering how hot it will get in major cities, here is what the forecast says:

How hot will it get in London?

The Met Office has issued a number of forecasts for across the Greater London area for the coming days.

London (Greater London)

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 37C

Westminster

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 37C

Islington (North London)

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 37C

Lambeth (South London)

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 37C

London Gatwick Airport

Sunday - 28C

Monday - 34C

Tuesday - 36C

London Heathrow Airport

Sunday - 31C

Monday - 37C

Tuesday - 39C

Temperatures across England are expected to soar to nearly 40C over the next couple of days

How hot will it get in Manchester?

Met Office forecast for the coming days:

Manchester (Greater Manchester)

Sunday - 31C

Monday - 35C

Tuesday - 36C

Stockport (Greater Manchester)

Sunday - 31C

Monday - 35C

Tuesday - 37C

Bolton (Greater Manchester)

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 33C

Tuesday - 36C

Oldham (Greater Manchester)

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 33C

Tuesday - 35C

How hot will it get in Birmingham?

The Met Office forecast for the coming days:

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 36C

Coventry

Sunday - 31C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 37C

Wolverhampton

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 35C

Tuesday - 35C

Dudley

Sunday - 29C

Monday - 35C

Tuesday - 35C

Solihull

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 36C

Walsall

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 36C

Tuesday - 35C

How hot will it get in Glasgow?

A weather warning is not in place for Glasgow currently.

Here is the latest Met Office forecast

Sunday - 25C

Monday - 28C

Tuesday - 29C

How hot will it get in Leeds?

The Met Office forecast

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 34C

Tuesday - 38C

Bradford

Sunday - 29C

Monday - 33C

Tuesday - 36C

Wakefield

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 35C

Tuesday - 38C

Huddersfield

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 34C

Tuesday - 37C

Halifax

Sunday - 29C

Monday - 33C

Tuesday - 36C

How hot will it get in Cambridge?

The current highest temperature recorded was in Cambridge in 2019 with 38.7C.

Here is Met Office forecast for coming days:

Sunday - 31C

Monday - 37C

Tuesday - 38C

What warnings are in place?

An amber weather warning for heat is in place on Sunday for much of England and Wales.

It is in place until 11.59pm.

Three different warnings are in place on Monday and Tuesday.

A red warning for parts of England including London, Manchester, Birmingham and up to York.

An amber warning is in place for the rest of England, while a second amber warning is in place for Cornwall, Wales and southern Scotland.