An amber alert is now in place, with a red weather warning coming in the next 24 hours for major cities like London and Manchester.
It is the first time that the Met Office has issued such an weather alert.
Temperatures have an 80 per cent chance of passing 40C in some places.
If you are wondering how hot it will get in major cities, here is what the forecast says:
How hot will it get in London?
The Met Office has issued a number of forecasts for across the Greater London area for the coming days.
London (Greater London)
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 37C
Westminster
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 37C
Islington (North London)
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 37C
Lambeth (South London)
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 37C
London Gatwick Airport
Sunday - 28C
Monday - 34C
Tuesday - 36C
London Heathrow Airport
Sunday - 31C
Monday - 37C
Tuesday - 39C
How hot will it get in Manchester?
Met Office forecast for the coming days:
Manchester (Greater Manchester)
Sunday - 31C
Monday - 35C
Tuesday - 36C
Stockport (Greater Manchester)
Sunday - 31C
Monday - 35C
Tuesday - 37C
Bolton (Greater Manchester)
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 33C
Tuesday - 36C
Oldham (Greater Manchester)
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 33C
Tuesday - 35C
How hot will it get in Birmingham?
The Met Office forecast for the coming days:
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 36C
Coventry
Sunday - 31C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 37C
Wolverhampton
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 35C
Tuesday - 35C
Dudley
Sunday - 29C
Monday - 35C
Tuesday - 35C
Solihull
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 36C
Walsall
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 36C
Tuesday - 35C
How hot will it get in Glasgow?
A weather warning is not in place for Glasgow currently.
Here is the latest Met Office forecast
Sunday - 25C
Monday - 28C
Tuesday - 29C
How hot will it get in Leeds?
The Met Office forecast
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 34C
Tuesday - 38C
Bradford
Sunday - 29C
Monday - 33C
Tuesday - 36C
Wakefield
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 35C
Tuesday - 38C
Huddersfield
Sunday - 30C
Monday - 34C
Tuesday - 37C
Halifax
Sunday - 29C
Monday - 33C
Tuesday - 36C
How hot will it get in Cambridge?
The current highest temperature recorded was in Cambridge in 2019 with 38.7C.
Here is Met Office forecast for coming days:
Sunday - 31C
Monday - 37C
Tuesday - 38C
What warnings are in place?
An amber weather warning for heat is in place on Sunday for much of England and Wales.
It is in place until 11.59pm.
Three different warnings are in place on Monday and Tuesday.
A red warning for parts of England including London, Manchester, Birmingham and up to York.
An amber warning is in place for the rest of England, while a second amber warning is in place for Cornwall, Wales and southern Scotland.
All three warnings are in place from 12am on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday.