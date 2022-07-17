Schools across the country will remain closed due to the heatwave.

A heatwave warning is now in place for much of England and Wales.

The Met Office has issued amber and red alerts from today (17 July) through to Tuesday (19 July).

Temperatures could reach close to 40C in parts of the country.

Due to the expected high temperatures, a number of schools have already announced they will be closing on Monday and Tuesday.

We have pulled together an updating list of announced closures.

Listed alphabetically by county.

Here’s all you need to know:

Berkshire

School closures announced in Berkshire:

Altwood School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Furze Platt School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Buckinghamshire

School closures announced in Buckinghamshire:

Abbey View Primary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Aylesbury Grammar School (Boys) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Aylesbury High School (Girls) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Aylesbury Vale Academy (includes Berryfields CofE Primary) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Bierton Church of England Combined School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Bierton Pre-School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Brushwood Junior School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

The Buckingham School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Chepping View Primary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Disraeli School and Children's Centre - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Dr Challoner's High School (Girls) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Farnham Common Infant School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Farnham Common Junior School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Hawridge and Cholesbury Church of England School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Highworth Combined School and Nursery - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Iver Village Infant School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Iver Village Junior School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Khalsa Secondary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Kite Ridge House - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Lane End Primary School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Little Oaks Pre School (Waddesdon) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Longwick Pre School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

The Misbourne School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

New Millside Pre-School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Waddesdon Church of England School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Waddesdon Village Primary School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Hampshire

A school closures has been announced in Hampshire so far:

The Petersfield School - will be closed to all students on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

The Costello School - shut on Monday 18 July

Bohunt School - shut on Tuesdat 19 July

Swanmore College will also be shut on Monday but that is due to no toilet facilities, not the weather.

Nottinghamshire

School closures in Nottinghamshire:

Bluecoat Primary Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Bluecoat Trent Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Bluecoat Beechdale Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Bluecoat Wollaton Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Bluecoat Aspley Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Bluecoat Sixth Form - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

The Nottingham Emmanuel School - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Lees Brook Community School - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Alvaston Moor Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

The Long Eaton School - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Oxfordshire

A number of schools will be shut across the county to start the week.

Burford School - will close at 12.10pm on Monday 18 July

The Cooper School - will close at 12.35pm on Monday 18 July

Aureus School - will close at 1.10pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July

Orion Academy - closed to KS3 students on Monday 18 July and closed to all students on Tuesday 19 July

The Iffley Academy - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

St Nicholas CofE Primary School, East Challow - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

St Francis Church of England Primary School - will close at 12.15pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July

The Bicester School - will close at 12.35pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July

The Marlborough Church of England School - will close at 1.15pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July

Surrey

Following schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday:

Howard of Effingham School

Three Rivers Academy

Kenyngton Manor Primary School

Sussex

The following schools will be closed in Sussex:

Steyning Grammar School - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Thomas Bennett Community College in Crawley - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July

Worcestershire

Schools that will be closed on Monday:

Dines Green Community Academy

Great Malvern Primary School

Orchard Primary School, Pershore

Pershore High School

Pinvin CE First School

Pitmaston Primary School

Somers Park School

St Barnabas CE First & Middle, Drakes Broughton

St Nicholas’ CE Middle School

The Chase

Partially closed on Monday:

Broadwas CE Primary School - closing at 1pm

Defford-cum-Besford CE First School - closing at 12pm

Yorkshire

Schools that will be closed across Yorkshire: