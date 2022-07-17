The Met Office has issued amber and red alerts from today (17 July) through to Tuesday (19 July).
Temperatures could reach close to 40C in parts of the country.
Due to the expected high temperatures, a number of schools have already announced they will be closing on Monday and Tuesday.
We have pulled together an updating list of announced closures.
Listed alphabetically by county.
Here’s all you need to know:
Berkshire
School closures announced in Berkshire:
- Altwood School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Furze Platt School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
Buckinghamshire
School closures announced in Buckinghamshire:
- Abbey View Primary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Aylesbury Grammar School (Boys) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Aylesbury High School (Girls) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Aylesbury Vale Academy (includes Berryfields CofE Primary) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Bierton Church of England Combined School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Bierton Pre-School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Brushwood Junior School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- The Buckingham School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Chepping View Primary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Disraeli School and Children's Centre - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Dr Challoner's High School (Girls) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Farnham Common Infant School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Farnham Common Junior School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Hawridge and Cholesbury Church of England School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Highworth Combined School and Nursery - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Iver Village Infant School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Iver Village Junior School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Khalsa Secondary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Kingsbrook View Primary Academy - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Kite Ridge House - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Lane End Primary School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Little Oaks Pre School (Waddesdon) - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Longwick Pre School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- The Misbourne School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- New Millside Pre-School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Waddesdon Church of England School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Waddesdon Village Primary School - will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
Hampshire
A school closures has been announced in Hampshire so far:
- The Petersfield School - will be closed to all students on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- The Costello School - shut on Monday 18 July
- Bohunt School - shut on Tuesdat 19 July
Swanmore College will also be shut on Monday but that is due to no toilet facilities, not the weather.
Nottinghamshire
School closures in Nottinghamshire:
- Bluecoat Primary Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Bluecoat Trent Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Bluecoat Beechdale Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Bluecoat Wollaton Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Bluecoat Aspley Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Bluecoat Sixth Form - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- The Nottingham Emmanuel School - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Lees Brook Community School - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Alvaston Moor Academy - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- The Long Eaton School - closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
Oxfordshire
A number of schools will be shut across the county to start the week.
- Burford School - will close at 12.10pm on Monday 18 July
- The Cooper School - will close at 12.35pm on Monday 18 July
- Aureus School - will close at 1.10pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July
- Orion Academy - closed to KS3 students on Monday 18 July and closed to all students on Tuesday 19 July
- The Iffley Academy - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- St Nicholas CofE Primary School, East Challow - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- St Francis Church of England Primary School - will close at 12.15pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July
- The Bicester School - will close at 12.35pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July
- The Marlborough Church of England School - will close at 1.15pm on Monday 18 July and be shut on Tuesday 19 July
Surrey
Following schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday:
- Howard of Effingham School
- Three Rivers Academy
- Kenyngton Manor Primary School
Sussex
The following schools will be closed in Sussex:
- Steyning Grammar School - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
- Thomas Bennett Community College in Crawley - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July
Worcestershire
Schools that will be closed on Monday:
- Dines Green Community Academy
- Great Malvern Primary School
- Orchard Primary School, Pershore
- Pershore High School
- Pinvin CE First School
- Pitmaston Primary School
- Somers Park School
- St Barnabas CE First & Middle, Drakes Broughton
- St Nicholas’ CE Middle School
- The Chase
Partially closed on Monday:
- Broadwas CE Primary School - closing at 1pm
- Defford-cum-Besford CE First School - closing at 12pm
Yorkshire
Schools that will be closed across Yorkshire:
- Bedale High School - closed Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July