Record temperatures have hit England, Scotland and Wales, posing a major risk to health

Extreme hot weather is also impacting water infrastructure, with several water companies warning increased demand could lead to low water pressure in some parts of the country.

Water is a key way of keeping safe during heatwaves.

Drinking water allows your body to cool itself down through mechanisms, such as sweating (image: Getty images)

So how much should you be drinking - and how can you find water near you?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why do we need to drink water?

Water is a vital way of keeping the body hydrated.

If we don’t keep our hydration levels high, important bodily functions begin to go into decline.

For example, if you do not have enough fluid, your body will not be able to regulate its temperature properly - something which could prove dangerous in hot weather.

How much water should you drink in a day?

According to UK government guidelines as set out in the Eatwell nutrition guidelines, we should all aim to drink at least six to eight cups of water a day.

If we say the average glass or cup is 250ml, this means you should be drinking somewhere in the region of 1.5 to two litres (2.6 to 3.5 pints) of fluid per day.

Low-fat milks, low-sugar or completely sugar-free drinks, like tea and coffee, all count towards this total.

Fruit juices and smoothies also count, but the NHS recommends keeping consumption to no more than 150ml a day given these fluids can contain a lot of sugar.

If you exercise or you are in the middle of a heatwave, you will need to up your water intake because you are likely to lose more fluid than usual through sweat.

There’s no perfect science for how much water you should drink in these circumstances.

Healthcare provider Bupa suggests weighing yourself in the morning before an exercise session and then doing it again later after the workout to see how much weight you have lost.

By calculating the difference between the two figures, you can see how much fluid you need to replace.

It recommends drinking up to a litre-and-a-half of fluid for every kilogram you lose between weigh-ins.

You could do the same if you have been in high temperatures for a prolonged period.

Workplaces and schools are legally required to provide water on demand (image: Adobe)

You will know you need to drink more if you have some or all of the following symptoms:

Feeling thirsty

Dark yellow and strong smelling urine

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Feeling tired

Dry mouth, lips and eyes

Urinating little and fewer than four times per day

How can you find water near you?

Most places that serve food and drink should be able to provide you with a free glass of water if you ask for one.

However, they may charge you for use of the glass or for their service.

Schools and workplaces are legally required to provide water, or at least to make it easily accessible.