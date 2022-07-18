Red heat health alerts are in place across England from London up to Manchester, while amber warnings cover all of Wales and southern parts of Scotland

The UK is currently going through what experts predict could be a record-breaking heatwave.

Met Office forecasts suggest temperatures could go as high as 43℃ in some parts of England, where a red heat health weather warning is in place.

All of Wales and southern parts of Scotland are also covered by amber warnings.

But where exactly is the hottest place in the country going to be today (18 July) - and where could the highest temperatures hit tomorrow (19 July)?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the hottest place in the UK?

NationalWorld has taken observations from both the Met Office and the Windy weather forecast app.

As of Midday on Monday 18 July, the hottest places in the UK (all showing temperatures of 34℃) were:

Greater London

Bracknell, Berkshire

Woking, Surrey

Fleet, Hampshire

Chelmsford, Harlow, Bishops Stortford and Braintree, Essex

Stevenage, Arlesey and Royston, Hertfordshire

Haverhill, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Cambridge, Saint Neots, Cambridgeshire

Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire

Pershore, Worcestershire

Bideford, Devon

By 1pm, the hottest places were Cambridge and Barnstaple, where the mercury got to 35℃.

Cambridge is likely to be the hottest place in the UK on both Monday and Tuesday (image: Getty Images)

As the heat of the day sets in at 3pm, temperatures could hit 36℃ in these towns and cities and their surrounding areas:

Stevenage, Potters Bar, Letchworth, Buntingford and Royston, Hertfordshire

Rayleigh, Chelmsford, Braintree, Harlow, Bishops Stortford, Thaxted, Saffron Walden and Maldon, Essex

Bedford and Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Haverhill, Lavenham and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Cambridge, Huntingdon and Linton, Cambridgeshire

Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire

Worcester, Upton-upon-Severn, Pershore, Evesham and Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire

The Met Office says temperatures will peak at 37℃ in Cambridge, Peterborough, Banbury, Hereford and Wrexham between 4pm and 7pm, although they could reach 38℃ in parts of London.

In the Channel Islands, the highest temperature is set to be 38℃ in Jersey by 4pm.

In Scotland, temperatures are set to peak at 28℃ in the areas around Biggar, Jedburgh and Glasgow.

And in Northern Ireland, Belfast is likely to see highs of 29℃ this afternoon.

How hot could it be tomorrow?

Tuesday (19 July) is predicted to be even hotter than Monday.

By 1pm, temperatures are expected to have surpassed the previous day’s highs, reaching 38℃ in Cambridge and 37℃ in Chelmsford, Hitchin, Peterborough and Nottingham, according to Windy.

The Met Office is predicting even hotter highs of 39℃ in Peterborough.

As the day progresses, 39℃ is also likely to be recorded in Cambridge, Boston and Lincoln.

Temperatures of 40℃ are possible in these areas.

In Scotland, a high of 32℃ is anticipated in the borders.

Meanwhile, in Wales, Wrexham is expected to be the hottest place with temperatures expected to reach 33℃.

In Northern Ireland, the mercury will reach a high of 22℃ in Newry as an Atlantic weather system begins to push in from the west.

What has the Met Office said about UK heatwave?

While the temperatures listed above are what’s deemed likely, the Met office has said there is a 50% chance temperatures could top 40℃.