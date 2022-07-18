More than 20 train operators will be running a slower service on Monday and Tuesday due to speed restrictions

More than a dozen train companies are urging people not to travel early this week as the UK’s first red extreme heat warning comes into force.

Amber and red extreme heat warnings have been implemented across the country as exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England, with temperatures likely in the high 30s and even reaching 40C in some areas.

Train cancellations are now in place due to soaring temperatures. A total of 21 operators, from Transport for Wales and Gatwick Express to the Transpennine Express and Southern, said they will be running a slower service on Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July) after National Rail implemented speed restrictions across its network.

Speed restrictions are used by train companies during periods of hot weather to avoid any damage being made to the tracks and to prevent rails from buckling.

Those who have to travel are being encouraged to check their journeys on the National Rail website before setting off and taking water with them to stay hydrated.

Which train services will be cancelled on Monday and Tuesday?

LNER has said no trains are running from south of York and south of Leeds to London Kings Cross on Tuesday.

Chief operating officer of Transport for London, Andy Lord, said London’s rail network would also be running a reduced service on Monday and Tuesday.

Due to the red weather warning, the East Coast Main Line will close on Tuesday afternoon for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds. The closure will be in place from 12:00 until 20:00 with a skeleton service running in the morning.

Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail, said: “Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast.

“On Monday we are reducing the speed at which trains can run which will limit the number of trains running and extend journey times significantly so we’re asking passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

“The best way to keep everyone safe and prevent passengers from becoming stranded on trains in the extraordinary heat is to proactively close the East Coast Main Line routes south of York and Leeds during the very hottest temperatures.

“I am sorry for the disruption this will cause.”

ScotRail have to implement speed restrictions across the network from 13:00 until 20:00 on Monday (18 July). Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected across the network until the end of the day.

Grand Central will also run a reduced service due to the forecast of severe weather on Monday and Tuesday. Refunds are being offered to those who do not travel but have already purchased tickets.

Is the London Overground still running during the heatwave?

London Overground is advising customers to travel only if absolutely necessary on Monday and Tuesday.

Network Rail is imposing speed restrictions to ensure safe running of trains and to protect the rail infrastructure.

As a result, London Overground will be operating a reduced timetable across most routes, with the exception of the East London Line routes operating between West Croydon/Crystal Palace/Clapham Jn – Highbury & Islington.

Customers are advised to expect widespread disruption and short notice alterations and cancellations throughout the two days.

For the London Underground, severe delays are hitting the network. The services affected are:

Bakerloo - Severe delays

Central - Severe delays

District - Severe delays

Elizabeth line - Minor delays

Hammersmith & City - Suspended

Jubilee - Severe and minor delays

Metropolitan - Part suspended and severe delays

A good service is running on the rest of the network: Circle, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria, Waterloo & City, DLR and Tram.

Which Great Western Railway services are affected?

A revised timetable will be in place for Great Western Railways services between 9am and 9pm on Monday.

Where services do run, journey times will be longer due to the heat related speed restrictions in place.

High-speed services:

Hourly service between London Paddington - Bristol Temple Meads / Cardiff Central / Swansea

London Paddington - Plymouth/Penzance services that normally operate non-stop between Taunton & Reading will be diverted via Bristol

London Paddington - Exeter St Davids/Plymouth via Newbury/Westbury/Castle Cary will operate as planned

Hourly service between London Paddington - Oxford with connecting services operating between Oxford - Worcester - Great Malvern

London Paddington - Cheltenham Spa services operate between Swindon & Cheltenham Spa only - customers should change at Swindon if travelling to/from Reading & London Paddington.

London Thames Valley:

Hourly service between London Paddington - Didcot Parkway

Hourly service between Reading - Redhill, no GWR services between Redhill - Gatwick Airport. Customers should use other operators to complete their journey.

Services on the following routes are expected to operate as planned, however journey times will take longer than advertised:

Didcot Parkway - Oxford

London Paddington - Newbury

Newbury - Bedwyn

Reading - Basingstoke

Twyford - Henley-on-Thames

Maidenhead - Marlow

Slough - Windsor & Eton Central

West Ealing - Greenford

West:

Great Malvern/Gloucester - Weymouth services start/terminate at Westbury. Customers should change at Westbury where a reduced shuttle service will run between Westbury - Weymouth

Services between Cardiff Central - Portsmouth Harbour will start/terminate at Bristol Parkway, not calling at Newport or Cardiff Central. Customers should change at either Bristol Temple Meads or Bristol Parkway for onward connections to/from South Wales.

Services in Cornwall, Devon and the local Bristol area are expected to operate as planned, however journey times will take longer than advertised.

Full list of trains cancelled on Monday and Tuesday

On both Monday and Tuesday the 06:23 Lumo service from Edinburgh will now only run to Newcastle.

On Monday, only the 12:18 Lumo service from London Kings Cross will now start at Newcastle at 15:17.

CrossCountry services between Peterborough and Stansted Airport will be affected on Monday, as well as Greater Anglia between Norwich and Stansted Airport, and between Cambridge North and London Liverpool Street. Disruption is expected expected until 13:00.

Due to a fault with the signalling system between Clapham Junction and Wandsworrth Road, there will be no trains between these stations on Monday 18 July.

The following TransPennine Express services will not run on Monday and Tuesday: Hull - Manchester Piccadilly, Redcar Central - Manchester Airport, and Huddersfield - Leeds (local stopper service).

The Southeastern services affected are: Bexleyheath Line - No evening services to and from Cannon Street, Woolwich Line - Fewer services between Cannon Street and Slade Green via Woolwich, Bromley South Line - Afternoon and evening journeys which start or finish at Bromley South will not run​​, Hayes, Grove Park & Sidcup lines - A small number of services to and from Cannon Street on these routes will be cancelled in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, you cannot travel on Great Northern or Thameslink routes to or from London Kings Cross or Moorgate.

Gatwick Express services will not run

The 07:27 London Kings Cross to Hull service will be cancelled, no other services are expected to be affected on Monday.

Due to the red weather warnings, Transport for Wales services on the following routes will be cancelled: Shrewsbury - Crewe, Shrewsbury - Birmingham, Crewe - Manchester, Conwy Valley line, Chester - Liverpool, and Chester - Manchester.

For LNER services: Do not travel on routes south of York and south of Leeds to London Kings Cross as no trains will run. This includes to / from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.

No Chiltern Railways service to / from Stratford-upon-Avon.

For London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway: No service for Nuneaton – Leamington Spa via Coventry.

East Midlands Railway services will be affected: There will be no direct train service between Corby and London, connections will need to be made at Kettering.

EMR Regional services: